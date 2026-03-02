Macpherson claims campaign to sabotage him over Brazil trip fiasco

South African ministers have been criticized for spending huge amounts of money on overseas trips.

The minister of public works, Dean Macpherson, says there is a plot to derail him from rooting out corruption with the Department of Public Works.

This comes after he was accused of abusing taxpayers’ funds by taking his partner on a working trip to Brazil. The trip to Brazil had cost the state R350 000.

He defended the decision and alleged that officials in the department are trying to discredit him.

Macpherson’s spokesperson said the clean-up campaign that the minister has been on includes the suspension and resignation of senior personnel, lifestyle audits, and disciplinary actions against rogue officials.

He said things are so bad that Macpherson and his senior officials have been the target of communication interception and eavesdropping. The State Security Agency (SSA) have been requested to investigate.

“Despite the intimidation tactics, I will not be deterred from running this department around. The clean-up continues,” the minister said.

Macpherson said he believes in democracy and is open to scrutiny of his work in public office. He also said he remains open to the values of accountability and transparency.

What does the ministerial handbook say?

According to the ministerial handbook, minister can take their partners on two working trips overseas within a year.

“Ministers and deputy ministers may be accompanied by their spouse and or adult family member instead of no more than two international trips per year if: the trip is less than three days and the minister or deputy minister is invited to attend official duties accompanied by a spouse or adult family member.”

EFF demands answers

However, the EFF’s Sinawo Thambo described Macpherson’s comments as an attempt to portray legitimate public scrutiny as a “fightback campaign.” He said this was a desperate and dangerous.

“Every time a minister is exposed, the reflex is to blame journalists, blame officials, blame political opponents – anyone except themselves.”

He called for full disclosure of the breakdown of Brazil trip expenses, clarity on which portion of the cost was directly or indirectly related to the Minister’s partner, and a clear policy explanation from the Department regarding companions on official trips.

The EFF also wants a report to Parliament on all international travel undertaken by the Minister since assuming office.

“The EFF will pursue this matter through parliamentary mechanisms and will not allow [the Department of] Public Works to become a travel agency for politically-connected elites,” he said.

He criticised Macpherson’s party for allowing him to go on this trip with his partner.

“We have a DA Minister doing exactly what they claim to oppose – exposing the hypocrisy of a party that pretends to be the guardian of clean governance while practising elite indulgence when in power,” he said.

DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers told The Citizen the party will not comment on the matter and referred to Macpherson’s statement.

Millions spent by ministers on trips

Earlier this year, ActionSA revealed that Ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) have racked up nearly R450 million in travel and accommodation expenses in their first 18 months in office, a figure that is set to balloon to more than R500 million as outstanding parliamentary replies are finalised.

They said this figure was compiled through ActionSA’s GNU Performance Tracker and based on replies to parliamentary questions to different ministers.

“A culture of executive indulgence is evident across GNU departments, with several instances of travel spending that are grossly disproportionate to both duration and public value,” said the party.

