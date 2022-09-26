Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
26 Sep 2022
5:41 pm
Politics

Magashule might still have an Ace up his sleeve for ANC conference

The only thing that is certain is that Ace Magashule isn't planning to go down without a fight. Whether he has enough backing, is, however, up for debate.

Ace Magashule punching a bag
Ace Magashule punching a bag. Picture: Facebook screenshot
A lot of questions remain around the political future of the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, following the latest postponement of his asbestos corruption case to January 2023. Magashule addressed his supporters outside the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday last week, and expressed outrage over the continuous postponements of the case, claiming it is being used to bar him from contesting for leadership positions at the ANC’s much awaited national elective conference in December. ALSO WATCH: https://twitter.com/AbongileDumako/status/1573211000966455297 Magashule, who faces multiple charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering along with 16 other accused, in relation to the R255...

