Malema sues Ngizwe Mchunu over Nigerian drug dealer claims

Malema's lawyer says Ngizwe Mchunu deliberately defamed Malema in an effort to discredit the EFF ahead of the elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema is suing cultural activist and former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu for R1 million.

This comes after Mchunu allegedly made some defamatory remarks during a media interview in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In a letter seen by The Citizen, dated 29 April, England Slabbert Attorneys, who are Malema’s attorneys, demand Mchunu retract the remarks he made during an interview with popular content creator King Zoso.

Mchunu is among several prominent people that Malema has taken legal action against recently. The list includes PA president Kenny Kunene and popular social media influencer Musa Khawula.

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say about Malema?

“Julius Malema…he recently got 60 million from the Nigerian drug dealers, that’s why he is highly protected and is also willing to lose everything that he has, politically, in order to protect Nigerians and other illegal immigrants,” said Mchunu in the interview.

Malema’s ‘good name’

But Malema’s attorney, Angelike Charalambous, said Mchunu’s statements are malicious and meant to harm Malema’s “good name” and is demanding a R1 million settlement.

“Your defamatory statements leave the listener and/or viewer with the inescapable impression that our client is engaged in criminal conduct and that he is dishonest.

“Your statements are neither true nor in the public interest. Your allegations are malicious and are calculated to undermine the good name of our client – which good name our client relies on to continue with his duties as a member of parliament as well as the president and commander-in-Chief of the EFF,” said Charalambous in the letter.

Charalambous further said Mchunu’s statements are deliberately made to extract political leverage in the build-up to the upcoming local government elections in November. She indicated that Mchunu is a public supporter of the MK party.

“Your defamatory statements were intended to cause the public to lose faith in our client and the EFF, and this is done in an attempt to cause maximum reputational damage to both our client and the EFF in an attempt to decrease voter support and votes for the EFF in the upcoming local government elections.

“Your defamatory statements were deliberate, false and in bad faith,” said Charalambous.

Malema’s demands

Charalambous also wants Mchunu to apologise and retract his statements.

She noted that the apology should be made on his own social media platforms, the King Zoso platform and on the EFF’s platforms.

“Should you fail to comply with the demands in para 14 above, within 24 hours of receipt of this letter, our client has instructed to launch proceedings against you, which may include an action for damages and to seek a punitive costs order against you,” said Charalambous.

The Citizen has reached out to Mchunu for comment on this matter. His side of the story will be added to this article once the comment has been received.