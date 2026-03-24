Mbalula says the ANC will defend itself in court over Eastern Cape elective conference

Over the years, some party members have lost faith in ANC electoral processes and have turned to the courts instead

The ANC will defend itself in court over a dispute related to the upcoming elective conference in Eastern Cape, says the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

He was speaking at a media briefing in East London on Tuesday after a meeting with the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Eastern Cape.

Several party members have approached the courts in an attempt to interdict the conference, citing membership rigging, procedural irregularities and factional manipulation by some leaders.

A crucial figure in the Eastern Cape, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, has also raised concerns about the conference proceeding without these matters being resolved. But Mbalula said there is nothing wrong with the conference going ahead on Friday.

Ngcukayitobi is expected to contest Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane for the position of chairperson of the province.

Mabuyane seeks a third term as chairperson of the province, something that some in the PEC find problematic.

“We are ready to prove our case. We believe that everything else that has been presented to us is not factual, but we will prove that in court. We have confidence in the processes of the ANC that we have followed.

“These processes have been tried and tested,” he said.

Mbalula calls for discipline

Mbalula said the party had resolved conference disputes in other parts of the country. He urged ANC members to avoid resolving party disputes in court.

He said the party’s national leadership has endorsed the PEC to move ahead with the elective conference.

“The ANC does not convene conferences for the sake of it. It is a political consolidation and policy advancement, and the upcoming Eastern Cape provincial congress will play a pivotal role in strengthening the movement.

“We believe the ANC in the Eastern Cape have come a long way and the ANC at all times has received overwhelming support from the masses of our people in this province and that must be respected.

“We must respect the people that gave us the power to govern this province and that must be displayed in our conduct,” he said.

Mbalula said the Eastern Cape does not have a history of elective conferences that degenerated and became violent because of factional battles.

“There are people who have an interest in leadership, who are contesting the leadership. It’s fine, but it must be done within the discipline of the organisation,” he said.

Mantashe to preside over the conference

Mbalula said the national chairperson of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe, will be in the Eastern Cape on Friday to officially open the conference and welcome delegates.

“People must not have palpitations when they see contestation, it’s normal… we have come a long way when it comes to this province,” he said.

There is a view that the Eastern Cape conference is important to the national leaders who hope to become ANC president in 2027.

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