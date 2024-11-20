ANC Eastern Cape divided over Mabuyane’s successor as chair

As Oscar Mabuyane's term nears its end, Lulama Ngcukayitobi is seen as the strongest candidate, but doubts about his leadership style and charisma persist.

There is a raging debate within the ANC Eastern Cape about the pending battle for dominance between party provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

Insiders say Mabuyane, an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is unlikely to contest the post of chair at the elective conference in 2026.

There is a suggestion that he be redeployed, opening the way for others.

Mabuyane unlikely to contest chair post

“The idea of Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi contesting each other is out.

“How do you challenge someone who is serving a second term already. What is important is to ask: who is going to succeed Oscar when his term ends?” said an Eastern Cape-based insider.

This leaves Ngcukayitobi the next strongest contender, but some express reservations, claiming he lacks charisma.

ALSO READ: ‘We know who we are looking for’: Suspect in police custody for questioning on Lusikisiki shooting

“Ngcukayitobi is not charismatic to be a leader. You don’t even know where he stands ideologically and intellectually. He does not fit into the leadership fold,” the insider said.

“Someone who will take over from Mabuyane should be able to continue with his good legacy in the provincial administration.

“Our infrastructure improved under Mabuyane and his successor will have to continue with that, it’s a huge challenge.”

‘A huge challenge’

At the 2022 ANC national conference, Mabuyane entered the race for party deputy president, alongside Ronald Lamola and Paul Mashatile.

The position was eventually taken by Mashatile, who became the country’s deputy president.

Mabuyane could try again to contest for the position in 2027, but more people are expected to enter the race for number two.

ALSO READ: ‘They eat tax resources in jail’ – Mabuyane says criminals who don’t fight police ‘make life difficult’

Some have put forward the name of Gauteng ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as potential contenders, as both have ambitions to replace Ramaphosa at the helm.

National chair Gwede Mantashe is also mentioned as a likely candidate for the presidential race, but he has hinted at retiring.

Another senior alliance member with intimate knowledge of the matter said Mashatile could be allowed to smoothly succeed Ramaphosa, with all others contesting for the deputy post.

National ANC succession

“One thing I can tell you, Mashatile will not be president of this country.

“We could have two centres of power because no-one will challenge Ramaphosa… he will finish his second term,” the insider said.

“I don’t see a situation where Ramaphosa could be recalled. He has become so powerful and the DA would not allow Mashatile to become SA president, never mind to lead or chair the GNU with all his shenanigans.”

NOW READ: Mabuyane denies ‘nonsense’ extortionist claims, to take legal action against King Dalindyebo