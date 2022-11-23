Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
23 Nov 2022
5:10 am
Politics

Ntuli the ideal person to unite ANC – ‘He does not believe in factionalism’

Unlike others in the province, Ntuli was seen as open-minded and not crazy about his support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Mdumiseni Ntuli during a media briefing on September 12, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini)
If nominations are anything to go by, the ANC's former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli – the man some in his province tried to pull down – could be the next ANC secretary-general. With 1 225 nominations from party branches under his belt, Ntuli is ahead of fellow nominees, Fikile Mbalula (749) and Phumulo Masualle (889). Nominations were a clear indicator of the popularity of a candidate, although even former president Kgalema Motlanthe avoided that topic when he made the announcement at Luthuli House yesterday. 'Open-minded' ANC sources in KZN said Ntuli was the ideal person to unite the ANC...

