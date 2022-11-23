Daily news update: ANC top 6 nominations, NW Cabinet reshuffle and ‘unsolvable’ maths question

Citizen Reporter

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize are leading the pack in terms of the most number of branch nominations for the governing party’s presidential race.

The ANC’s electoral committee, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Tuesday briefed the media in Johannesburg on branch nominations for the ANC’s top six positions.

This is ahead of the party’s hotly contested 55th national elective conference set to take place next month at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

North West Premier Bushy Maape (L) shakes hands with Nono Maloyi (R), the newly appointed MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs. Picture: Supplied.

North West Premier Bushy Maape has reshuffled his Cabinet and fired two MECs from the provincial government.

Maape on Monday appointed ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi as the new MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs. Maloyi took over the position from Lenah Miga.

Earlier this month, Maloyi was sworn in as a new Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) following his election as the ANC’s provincial chair in August.

Matric pupils at Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for exams. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Matriculants sitting for their 2022 final examinations expressed frustration and anger after encountering an “unsolvable” trigonometry question in their Mathematics Paper 2 exam.

The difficult Question 5.1, worth seven marks, was flagged by enraged pupils across the country, with calls to probe it amid fears that it might affect their grades.

Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training has appointed a three-member panel to investigate what led to the “problematic” question to be included in the exam.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) paper was written on 7 November 2022.

Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota said the panel will be chaired by former head of provincial education Penelope Vinjevold. The other members are Professor Sudan Hansraj and Professor Nic Heideman.

Carol Bouwer | Picture: Instagram

It seems to be business as usual for businesswoman and producer Carol Bouwer who was recently named at the centre of an ongoing Hawks investigation into a tender that is alleged to have been improperly awarded.

Last Sunday,City Press published an article claiming that an investigation by the Hawks regarding the awarding of an almost R40 million tender to Bouwer’s production company was at “an advanced stage.”

According to City Press, the Hawks were alerted to the case on two separate occasions after the fact that her company Carol Bouwer Productions – in its capacity as the main contractor – was awarded a tender to help organise the Nelson Mandela memorial service in Mpumalanga.

Documents relating to the case also show that her company was paid R39.8 million for the work within seven days.

People gather to watch a live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament, at the Corniche of Doha on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino reckons that Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the best edition yet of the classic sporting competition. One of his main reasons is that, this time around, players will be at full strength because they won’t have to play a full season before heading into the tournament.

Infantino brushed aside criticism of Qatar and its record on human rights by saying it showed that the critics – and especially those in Europe, with their own human rights violation skeletons – are hypocrites. Qatar 2022 will, without doubt, be one of the most controversial World Cups in history.