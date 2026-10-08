MK party opens case against Zille over ‘profane and vulgar’ outburst at unaired debate

As tempers flared, Helen Zille allegedly directed profane language at Andile Chalwe during an exchange witnessed by Ayanda Allie, parties said.

Tensions from an unaired political debate have spilt into law as the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) opens a crimen injuria case against the DA’s Helen Zille over an alleged “profane and vulgar” outburst.

This comes as ActionSA, which also participated in the debate, urges television channel Moja Love to urgently broadcast the debate.

Parties accuse Zille of verbal abuse at political debate

On 31 August, the channel recorded a political debate through a segment called Lentswe La Hao in Orland East, hosted by presenter and actor Nimrod Nkosi.

The nearly four-hour debate involved DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Zille, Ayanda Allie from ActionSA, IFP’s mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso, MK party Gauteng spokesperson Andile Chalwe and Solly Mkhize of the Patriotic Alliance.

According to a joint statement from ActionSA and MK party, tensions escalated among the panellists and members of the audience.

“As tempers flared, Helen Zille directed profane language at Andile Chalwe during an exchange witnessed by Ayanda Allie,” the parties said.

“When the issue was raised with the host, Zille admitted to using vulgar language in response to Chalwe’s remarks.”

Moja Love decided not to broadcast debate

The parties said that despite reportedly being told that the two-part debate would be aired in September 2026, the recording has not been broadcast.

The channel allegedly decided not to broadcast the episodes because it couldn’t get the panellists’ signed release forms.

ActionSA and the MK party, however, maintain that the forms were signed, and they called Moja Love for clarity on the decision not to air the debate.

MK party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the party regarded the matter as serious and said political debate must remain within the bounds of dignity, respect and lawful conduct.

“No political office or position should place an individual above accountability,” he said.

As a result of the incident, the party said it opened a case of crimen injuria against Zille at the Orlando Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

“We therefore call on the South African Police Service to receive and process the complaint in accordance with the law and to conduct any necessary investigation without fear or favour,” Mahlangu said.

Both parties are also calling on Moja Love to broadcast the two-part debate in full by 15 October, including the exchange between Zille and Chalwe, “so that the public can hear and judge the events for themselves.”

The parties said the recording of the debate came at great expense to the political parties involved.

“At Moja Love’s request, the participating parties incurred expenses to transport and provided refreshments for supporters attending the recording,” they said.

“In addition, the IFP mayoral candidate, Mlungisi Mabaso, missed his flight and paid personally to reschedule his transportation in order to accommodate the production.”

If the episodes are not broadcast by the stated deadline, ActionSA and MK party said they will consider appropriate legal action against Moja Love.

“The MK party remains committed to accountability, equality before the law and the protection of the dignity of all political participants. The law must apply equally to everyone,” Mahlangu concluded.