MK party slams Ramaphosa over missed Mandela Day deadline

The MK party listed a range of actions that they would take should the president not step down.

The MK party claims it has taken note of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to abide by a resignation ultimatum the party had issued earlier this month.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s party confirmed that Ramaphosa had until Mandela Day, Friday, July 18, 2025, to tender his resignation or face several repercussions.

Missed deadline

MK party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has now written to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza to table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe party notes that Mr Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to meet the deadline set by the Chief Justice to file opposing papers in the Constitutional Court, following President Jacob Zuma and the MK party challenging the matter surrounding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the illegal appointment of an acting Minister, as well as forcing the judiciary to investigate itself last week”.

‘Defiance’

Ndhlela said this is clear “defiance of the directives issued by the Chief Justice.”

“It comes as no surprise that Ramaphosa, a known money-launderer, also doubles as a constitutional delinquent,” Ndhlela said.

“The Chief Justice had instructed Mr. Ramaphosa to respond by Tuesday, 22 July 2025, outlining the legal basis for three key decisions: placing Minister Senzo Mchunu on a “leave of absence” instead of removing him as a Minister, appointing a non-Cabinet member to serve as an Acting Minister and requesting the judiciary to investigate itself.

“This latest move by Ramaphosa raises significant constitutional questions and concerns about transparency, accountability and his overall leadership.

“The failure to respond also undermines the integrity of the judiciary as well as the public’s right to answers regarding the serious allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,” Ndhlela said.

Draft motion

In the draft motion, Zuma’s party asked Didiza to consider its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, accusing him of economic mismanagement, law enforcement failures, and “failure to act decisively against corruption.”

MK party parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe claims that Ramaphosa’s leadership has “eroded public trust and allowed the country to unravel.”

