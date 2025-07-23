Here’s why Zuma’s MK party wants Ramaphosa removed in ‘urgent’ motion of no confidence

In a draft motion, the MK party claims that Ramaphosa's leadership has 'eroded public trust and allowed the country to unravel'.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party has written to Parliament to consider its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of economic mismanagement, law enforcement failures, and “failure to act decisively against corruption.”

In a draft motion to the National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza, on Tuesday, MK party parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe claims that Ramaphosa’s leadership has “eroded public trust and allowed the country to unravel.”

Draft motion

“Lack of transparency regarding campaign funders, including the sealing of court records related to his campaign funding, failure to act decisively against corruption within state-owned enterprises and government institutions,” are some of the reasons Hlophe cites in a letter to Didiza.

Last week, the MK party issued a similar motion against Ramaphosa if the president did not reverse his decision to appoint Wits University law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and place police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

‘Urgent’

In the letter, Hlophe said the matters against Ramaphosa are “urgent.”

“I write to formally submit a motion of no confidence in Mr Cyril Ramaphosa as President of the Republic of South Africa, in terms of Section 102(2) of the Constitution and Rule 129 of the Rules of the National Assembly.”

Hlophe said the motion requests the urgent convening of a special sitting to debate and vote on the matter within two weeks of receipt.

“Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I trust that the motion will be scheduled for debate and vote at the earliest opportunity to ensure the stability and governance of our nation,” Hlophe wrote.

‘Not politically motivated’

In the draft motion, Hlophe claims the motion is not politically motivated but is a “necessary step to prevent South Africa from spiralling further into instability and to restore public trust in governance.”

Hlophe listed charges of governance failures for which Ramaphosa must be removed.

Persistent high levels of crime and lawlessness under his leadership, including marked increase in murder, robbery, and gender-based violence cases.

Failure to address the deteriorating state of the South African Police Service (Saps), which has been unable to maintain public safety or prosecute high-profile offenders.

Allegations of interference in law enforcement agencies, as highlighted by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner’s media briefing, which revealed syndicate involvement in Saps and the broader criminal justice system.

Economic mismanagement

Under economic mismanagement, Hlophe cites record-high unemployment rates, with no actionable economic recovery plans to address the economic despair in rural and urban communities.

“Failure to achieve acceptable economic growth rates, exacerbating poverty and inequality”.

Hlophe also mentions security concerns.

Failure to secure South Africa’s borders, leading to an influx of undocumented foreign nationals and compromising the safety of citizens.

Inadequate response to organised crime, including construction mafia criminality, kidnappings, and gang violence.

Motion of no confidence

While Zuma and the MK party hope that Ramaphosa will be removed, it’s unlikely that the motion will pass or succeed in the National Assembly without the support of the coalition of parties in the government of national unity (GNU) if they vote against it.

In his eight years as president of the country, Zuma survived eight motions of no confidence.

