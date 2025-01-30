Motshekga avoids tough questions on DRC soldier deaths

Minister Angie Motshekga faces criticism for avoiding tough questions on South African soldiers’ deaths in the DRC.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga was scheduled to address parliamentarians yesterday about the 13 deaths of South African troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but the meeting was cancelled.

Although parliament is still in recess, MPs flew from all over the country to Cape Town for the sitting.

However, at 10.30pm on Tuesday, they received messages informing them that the meeting had been cancelled.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, EFF MP Carl Niehaus alleged the meeting had been cancelled to shield Motshekga from answering MPs’ questions.

“The cancellation is meant to avoid accountability. She does not want to face critical questions about the failure to deal with the situation in the DRC,” he said.

Niehaus said he had informed the minister in a parliamentary sitting that keeping South African troops in the DRC is a bad idea.

This deployment had many problems, including a lack of resources and food for the soldiers, he said.

“Angie knows when she has to face the committee members, she will be exposed for her failures. We have already engaged her in many meetings last year.”

Niehaus said he was concerned about ANC MPs allegedly protecting each other over the matter.

DA spokesperson on defence Chris Hattingh said the meeting had been cancelled by the chair without giving valid reasons.

“He blamed the minister for not being available, and we suspect they knew questions about the DRC would be asked, which neither he, nor the minister were prepared to answer.

“Coincidentally, someone from the ANC started speaking on their behalf, making absurd statements instead of the minister stepping forward,” he said.

It appeared to be a coordinated attempt to avoid addressing the issue. “We’re not happy about the chair’s behaviour. He should consult with the committee, rather than abruptly cancel meetings.

“The lack of leadership from both the minister and the portfolio committee chair is shocking and we question their suitability for their roles,” said Hattingh.

“While we are proud of our soldiers, government is hiding behind a lack of accountability for the insufficient equipment, air support and ammunition.

“The failure to provide modern equipment to our troops is unacceptable. It seems clear the ANC doesn’t want to confront the reality and avoids answering difficult questions.”

Defence department spokesperson Onicca Kwakwa said it was unfair to ask her why the meeting was cancelled.

“The only people who know why the meeting was cancelled are those from parliament. We were just told that the meeting will be held some other time. It is the job of the parliament to organise the meetings, not us,” said Kwakwa.

Dean Wingrin, defence security expert, said the response from the minister and the government has not been “hugely disappointing”.

“It has taken a week for either the president or the minister to respond to the situation in the eastern DRC and the casualties sustained by our soldiers. After a week, South Africa deserves more than what was received today.

“Defence is an important topic for South Africa, not only because of our missions in Africa, but also for protecting our borders. Whenever other state departments fail, the Defence Force is called to help.”

The DRC is said to have untapped gold, cobalt and highgrade copper reserves. But ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the SANDF was deployed to the DRC to protect the business interests of certain individuals.

“It did not need our army to go and protect their interests. We have been in the eastern DRC for a specific purpose,” said Mbalula.

“They did not die there because they were protecting the minerals of somebody. Our people must not be misled.” The SANDF has also previously dismissed the allegations.

“The SANDF wishes to state categorically that the claims are far from the truth and thumb-sucking by those who are bent on besmirching the good name of the SANDF.

“We reject the [speculation] in its entirety as hogwash with the contempt it deserves.”