Students command president Mpho Morolane ditches EFF

Morolane is the third high-profile member to leave the EFF following in the footsteps of Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Mmabatho Mokause

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has suffered another blow following the resignation of the party’s students command president, Mpho Morolane.

Morolane submitted his resignation to the red berets’ secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Wednesday morning.

Morolane said he had decided to pursue a different path in his political career.

“Deep sorrows infused with joy’

“This epoch has presented unprecedented challenges to the July movement and thus my conscious decision to fully relinquish my membership and participation brings both deep sorrows infused with joy.

“It is with great difficulty that one has decided to step away from a decade-long affiliation with the Economic Freedom Fighters, my service to the organisation has been with humility, integrity and respect. It should be noted that one was never enticed into opposing the posture of the organisation publicly and on unsanctioned platforms even in instances where one was firmly opposed,” Morolane said.

‘The vitriol that is to descend upon one’

Morolane said he hoped his resignation will not ignite “vitrol” which was seen when EFF president Floyd Shivambu resigned.

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his departure, EFF leader Julius Malema pulled no punches during a Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum meeting at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto last month.

“One expects that the aforementioned decision be respected and accepted, furthermore the vitriol that is to descend upon one once the realisation of my departure from the organisation has set will equally be accepted, for after every storm comes calm, there we will all meet in the united pursuit for the return of the land and economic freedom in our lifetime,” Morolane said.

EFF members resigning

Morolane is the third high-profile member to leave the EFF in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi and former EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause who have joined former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The red berets have reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May. The party was dealt a blow with the formation of the MK party pushing the EFF to the fourth most popular party in the country.

