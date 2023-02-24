Mxolisi Dukwana elected Free State premier

Citizen Reporter

African National Congress (ANC) Free State provincial chair, Mxolisi Dukwana, has been elected the province’s new premier.

Free State premier

Dukwana, who recently served as the Free State’s Economic Development MEC, was elected on Friday morning during a special setting of the provincial legislature in Bloemfontein.

Dukwana received 17 votes to be elected premier defeating the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) provincial leader Roy Jankielsohn.

Jankielsohn received seven votes from Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) out of the 30 votes cast. Six MPLs abstained from the voting process.

Dukwana sworn in

Addressing MPLs shortly after he was sworn in, Dukwana thanked all those who elected him into office and promised to deal with the province’s governance challenges, such as fast-tracking service delivery to communities.

The newly elected premier also promised to tackle crime and corruption.

“What I do not take for granted is that this day belongs to the people of our province. It is the day of hope and restoration. It is a day to reclaim our glory and our pride,” said Dukwana.

Dukwana’s accession to the top of the Free State provincial government followed the ANC’s decision to recall Sisi Ntombela as premier.

Ntombela resigned from the position this week.

Last month, Ntombela lost the contest for the position of ANC provincial chairperson to Dukwana at the 9th Free State provincial conference.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

