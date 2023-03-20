ActionSA replaces fired councillors in City of Tshwane ahead of mayor election

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA has announced the replacements of three councillors in the City of Tshwane who were recently dismissed from the party.

Last week, ActionSA’s senate resolved to terminate the memberships of Nkele Molapo, Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi.

Molapo was the first councillor to be shown the door on Monday following accusations that she had shared information with her husband, former ActionSA member Abel Tau, who left the party last year and has since formed his own party, United Africans Transformation (UAT).

She was also accused of “intimidating” Tshwane caucus members in an attempt to “destabilise the party”.

Molapo has taken her former employers to court.

ActionSA also served Mhlana and Baloyi with expulsion letters on Friday before the City of Tshwane’s council sitting after an investigation by the party.

The two councillors allegedly voted with the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) bloc to ensure the election of former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela and incumbent council speaker Mncedi Nzwanana.

The party had conducted polygraph tests on councillors to determine who voted for Makwarela on 28 February.

New mayor election

The fired councillors have since been replaced by Mark Boikanyo, Hluphi Gafane and Derick Mahlangu, ActionSA announced on Monday.

In a statement, the party said it had concluded its candidate selection processes which was confirmed by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed.

“All three members have been long-standing members of ActionSA with a track record of leadership and service to communities in Tshwane. Importantly, in terms of value alignment, these councillors understand ActionSA’s commitment to provide an alternative to failed ANC governance,” ActionSA Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni said.

The councillors will boost the numbers of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition, which ActionSA is a part of, ahead of the mayoral election on Wednesday.

The metropolitan municipality could not elect a new mayor on Friday after the DA and its coalition partners walked out of a council meeting.

Mhlana and Baloyi’s dismissal from ActionSA dominated the council proceedings, with the multiparty coalition arguing that their presence was unlawful and likely to have a material impact on the election of a new mayor.

Ndzwanana wanted to proceed with the voting process with a legal opinion, but councillors from the parties walked forcing the speaker to adjourn the council sitting because there was no quorum.

Meanwhile, Ngobeni said the coalition is ready to elect a new mayor.

“It is critical for the City of Tshwane to be stabilised under the leadership of a coalition that has a majority awarded to it by the residents of Tshwane and not the buying and selling of votes.

“We place on record the need for our coalition partners to ensure they undertake similar actions to those undertaken by ActionSA as it pertains to their councillors who have been found to have voted for the ANC/EFF sponsored candidates,” he said.

Adjustment budget

The city still needs to elect a new mayor in order to pass the adjustment budget.

The metropolitan municipality has been given until 31 March by the National Treasury to pass the budget to avoid being placed under administration.

Last month, Tau called for the city to be placed under administration and “go on fresh elections within 90 days” because he believes the DA has collapsed the metro.

