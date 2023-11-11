‘No opponents in this fight’: De Lille explains why Rise Mzansi was invited to GOOD conference

De Lille told party members that leaders needed to set egos aside and work together in coalitions.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, standing next to GOOD leader Patricia De Lille at the party’s conference held in Cape Town. Photo: Twitter

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi was invited as a guest speaker at the GOOD party elective conference because the two parties share the same vision for a better South Africa.

This is according to GOOD leader Patricia de Lille who addressed members at the conference held in Cape Town.

“Some might question the wisdom of inviting a political opponent to our party conference.

“But if we share the ideals of a fairer and better South Africa, then there should be no opponents in this fight, but rather partners in the realisation of that vision,” said De Lille.

‘Coalitions can work’

Delivering her speech, De Lille said South Africans have grown tired of the turbulent political discourse.

“South Africans want their leaders to check their egos at the door and come together to forge sensible solutions to our complex problems.

“Not every coalition is the City of Joburg. In fact, of the 82 coalitions currently, 50 are described as stable.

“It can be done with a commitment to cooperation, service delivery and humility,” De Lille said.

She added that the country’s full potential can be realised through good governance, economic growth and a capable State.

GOOD is holding its first conference five years after it was established.

De Lille, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, founded GOOD a few months before the 2019 national elections.

She left the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2018, under which she held various positions including Cape Town mayorship.

She agreed to resign in August 2018 after a protracted battle between herself and her former party.

