Pretoria commends Pakistan’s role in brokering Iran-US truce

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire to avert all-out destruction, with President Donald Trump threatening to wipe out a "whole civilisation."

South Africa has welcomed Pakistan’s role as a key mediator in the Iran war, brokering a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Pakistan cast itself as an unlikely diplomatic broker on Wednesday, saying it had helped secure a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said he would host talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, beginning on 10 April 2026.

Mediation efforts

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, speaking to his Pakistani counterpart, the minister of Foreign Affairs for Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a telephone call on Thursday, welcomed the mediation efforts.

“We continue to call for a cessation of all hostilities and strict adherence to international law to prevent further regional escalation. We note the ongoing initiatives aimed at a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be respected, and in accordance with international humanitarian law, civilians and infrastructure must never be targeted,” Lamola said.

Negotiations

Lamola added that Pretoria urged all parties to engage in “good-faith” negotiations.

“We reaffirm our support for impartial mediation and commend Pakistan’s leadership in restoring the primacy of diplomacy in the region.”

Ceasefire

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in an 11th-hour bid to avert all-out destruction, with President Donald Trump threatening to wipe out a “whole civilisation.”

This after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday that “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

However, Trump backtracked on his threats, saying a ceasefire deal was a “total and complete victory” for Washington.

According to Washington, the US will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and Tehran will, in turn, temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare.

Ramaphosa welcomes ceasefire

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the ceasefire in Iran.

“We note the current initiatives and ongoing efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive end to the conflict in the Middle East. We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and are hopeful that it will lay the basis for a permanent resolution of the conflict,” said Ramaphosa.

“South Africa once again calls for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction of property, and to ensure a just, sustainable and lasting peace.”

Ramaphosa called on all countries to respect “international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.”