Arrested suspects not yet linked to Soshanguve murders as Lesufi lambasts illegal foreigners

The Gauteng Premier confirmed the arrest of a third suspect.

Two men arrested following the murders of six people at Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve are yet to be linked to the killings.

However, a third suspect has now been taken into custody.

The arrests followed a brutal attack over the weekend, where about five assailants attacked 12 community safety patrollers while they were on duty in the Marry Me informal settlement, located in the north of Pretoria.

Four victims died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Two suspects, aged 50 and 27, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

The 27-year-old suspect, a Zimbabwean national, faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act as he is in the country illegally.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told the media that the case has been postponed for further investigations.

“Today, the matter briefly appeared, and it was postponed to the 1st of April for further investigations. Those investigations include conducting an identity parade,” she said.

While the Hawks initially indicated that the suspects would be charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Mahanjana clarified that they have not yet been formally linked to the killings.

“The two accused persons are not linked to the killing that happened at the Soshanguve informal settlement.

“However, if investigations link them to that offence, then those charges will be added to the police charges,” she explained.

Memorial service and third arrest

A memorial service for the deceased was held on Wednesday afternoon, attended by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya.

Addressing mourners, Lesufi confirmed the arrest of a third suspect.

“I promised you that within 72 hours, we will get them. They can run, they can hide, they can go to the inyanga, they can go wherever [and] they can go under the world, we will get them.

“I’m proud to report to you, of the five [suspects], we’ve got three already,” he said.

The premier further claimed that the suspects had admitted to being involved in the murders.

“They have gone in front of their lawyers and confessed that they were part of the crime,” Lesufi alleged.

Earlier, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu told Newzroom Afrika that the suspects were willing to confess.

[WATCH]: "I promised you that within 72 hours, we will get them. I'm proud to report to you.. of the 5, we've got the 3 already", ~@Lesufi

Premier was addressing the community of Marry Me Informal Settlement during the memorial service of the murdered community safety patrollers

Illegal immigrants urged to leave Marry Me informal settlement

Lesufi also urged illegal immigrants living in the informal settlement to leave.

“We have no problem, but they have demonstrated that they don’t want to live with us.

“This is our country, this is our place, we have nowhere to go. It’s them that must go and live in peace,” he said.

“We are not at war with anyone, but those that want to live with us, those that want to stay with us, those that want to work here – the process is simple: get yourself a fingerprint, get your face to be identified [and] get the necessary documents to stay here.

“If you don’t have your fingerprint, you don’t have your face, leave us in peace,” he added.

📍Marry Me Informal Settlement pic.twitter.com/UcGus72daI — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) March 26, 2025

Weapons recovered in Soshanguve

According to the Hawks, the first suspect was tracked to Soshanguve Extension 20, where police recovered a 9mm Girsan firearm with ammunition.

The firearm’s serial number had been scratched off.

The second suspect was apprehended in Soshanguve Extension 6 and was found in possession of a 9mm CZ firearm with ammunition, also with a filed-off serial number.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects may be linked to murders and house robberies that took place on 21 February.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other serious crimes in Gauteng.

