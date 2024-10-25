Is Lesufi the EFF’s darling?: Sinawo Tambo praises ANC in Gauteng for not giving in to the DA

The EFF’s Sinawo Tambo during the swearing in of MPs on 28 August 2024 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

EFF member of parliament (MP) Sinawo Tambo has praised Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for his “posture” against the DA in Gauteng, while describing ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula as “insecure”.

Tambo’s comments come after reports emerged of tensions between the leaders of the ANC in Gauteng and Mbalula over utterances that were perceived to be critical of the government of national unity (GNU).

In an EFF podcast released on Friday morning, Tambo commended the leadership of the ANC in Gauteng for not giving in to the demands of the DA.

The ANC and DA in Gauteng have failed to form a government of provincial unity (GPU) because of disputes on the allocation of the number of MECs from the DA.

‘Panyaza on the right track’

“Panyaza, Lebogang Maile, we think they are on the right track because it must not be painted as if this GNU is the be-all and end-all in terms of the struggle for the liberation for our people,” said Tambo.

“They (Gauteng ANC) have got the correct posture as to how to interact with racists.”

He said the ANC in Gauteng had refused to be bullied by the DA.

“We do not want to get Panyaza in trouble, but we think that he is defending his organisation in the correct manner.

“He has made an assessment that they are working with an historical enemy and their historical enemy is arrogant in their approach of trying to establish a government of provincial unity.”

‘Mbalula not secretary-general of GNU’

Tambo said Lesufi’s actions were in contrast to Mbalula’s. He described the ANC secretary-general as “aggressive” to anyone who spoke ill of the DA and the GNU.

“Fikile Mbalula is insisting as if he is the secretary-general of the GNU [and] that people must wear kids gloves when they handle the DA.

“You can see that he is highly compromised.”

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel told The Citizen on Friday that he was not surprised by the EFF singing Lesufi’s praises.

“It is clear that there is a deal between them that is playing out in the metros. In exchange, Lesufi is being kept in power,” he said.

Nel said he believes Lesufi never wanted the DA included in the GPU.

“He had no intention from the beginning,” he said.

Appeal for GNU support

However, Lesufi told ANC supporters at the celebrations of 100 days of the GNU on 15 October to rally behind the decision the national leadership of the party has taken in forming the GNU.

“We have one ANC; we have one national leadership. Our victories remain ours together; our challenges remain ours together,” Lesufi said.

Political analysts have described tensions between Mbalula and Lesufi as the beginning of the battle for the leadership race in the ANC.

