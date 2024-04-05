PODCAST: ‘I’m still grooming a successor’ – UDM’s Bantu Holomisa on why he’s not retiring (VIDEO)

Bantu Holomisa shares his experiences with the Mandela family, his vision for the UDM and criticism of the ANC in the new South Africa.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said he is not about to retire from politics yet.

UDM succession plan

Holomisa, a former army general, has been at the helm of the UDM since its inception in the early 90s. He left the ANC after disagreements with the party concerning allegations of corruption in the Eastern Cape.

He told The Citizen’s politics podcast The Movement that he was not about to retire because he was still grooming young people in the party to take over from him.

Holomisa said the UDM still had a mandate from voters and would grow in the future.

Mandela family

Holomisa spoke about his relationship with former president Nelson Mandela, reflecting on the memories he shared with both Madiba and his ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He said he hoped that a foundation could be established in honour of Madikizela-Mandela to preserve her memory and what she stood for as a struggle veteran.

UDM milestones

According to Holomisa, the UDM has been involved in processes that hold the country’s leaders to account, including blowing the whistle against parliamentarians, such as the former speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has recently resigned as an MP and speaker of the National Assembly following allegations of corruption.

The new South Africa

He said he was ashamed of the struggle veterans of the country who have now become subjects of investigations by the NPA and SIU because of corruption and greed.

In the interview, Holomisa also speaks about the policies of the UDM and political party funding.

He expressed his views on state-owned companies, the future of the ANC and 30 years of democracy.

Watch the interview with Bantu Holomisa here: