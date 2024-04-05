IEC establishes ground rules as candidates sign code of conduct

With elections nearing, IEC emphasises adherence to electoral code, warns against inciting violence or spreading misinformation.

With the 29 May general elections approaching, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) insists the rule of law will be upheld for those who choose to incite violence.

The IEC yesterday hosted a national conduct signing pledge by all political parties and independent candidates to respect the code of conduct of the forthcoming elections.

There were 325 political parties contesting elections.

Various political parties, including the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA were at the event, with the ANC represented by its first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, the DA by its leader John Steenhuisen, EFF by its MP Omphile Maotwe and ActionSA by its leader Herman Mashaba.

‘A society at peace with itself’

IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the code provided the framework for conduct consistent with the vision of democratic forebears, who envisioned a society at peace with itself and all its constituents.

According to Moepya, beyond adherence to the code, political parties, independent candidates, and citizens alike should actively promote awareness of the code’s purpose and support efforts to educate voters.

He said certain behaviours, such as inciting violence, intimidation, spreading false information, or abusing positions of power, were strictly prohibited and must be met with swift accountability measures.

“Upholding the provisions of the electoral code of conduct reinforces democratic values such as tolerance, respect for diversity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” he said.

“We know that political violence and intimidation can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and deter citizens from exercising their right to vote. By complying with the code, political parties help prevent such incidents.

“The electoral code of conduct also aims to ensure that all political parties and candidates have equal opportunities to campaign and communicate their messages to voters. Violations of the code, such as unfair campaign practices or discriminatory behaviour, can distort the electoral playing field and undermine the principle of equality in the electoral process.”

Moepya said it was important those who violated the code were held accountable and justice was achieved for millions of voters.

“Violations of the code can result in legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment. Adhering to the code reduces the likelihood of facing such penalties and reinforces the accountability of political parties and candidates,” he said.

DA expects it to be a watershed election

Steenhuisen urged the IEC to be on alert during what he called a watershed election.

He said South Africa’s political landscape was growing, with democracy in “a fundamental transition into a new era of truly competitive elections”.

“We are working flat-out to ensure that we use this opportunity to bring positive change to the people,” he said.

“Our commitment is to protect South Africa from those who would exploit the end of one-party rule to foster anarchy. Our commitment is to ensure that, after the fall of one-party rule, South Africa emerges from the 2024 election with a more robust, mature and healthy democracy than ever before.”

The certified voters’ roll stood at 27.7 million voters, this being the highest level of registration since the voters’ roll was first established in 1999. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal jointly account for 44% of voters in the country.

Gauteng has 6.5 million voters while KwaZulu-Natal has 5.7 million voters. The Eastern Cape comes in third at 3.4 million voters.