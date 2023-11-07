WATCH: ANCWL slams Duma for ‘blatant sexism’ after hoisting Rugby World Cup

Duma grabbed the Rugby World Cup in celebration along with Springboks player Eben Etzebeth during the Boks celebratory tour in KZN

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has lauded the people of KwaZulu-Natal for coming out in numbers to celebrate the only four time Rugby World Cup Champions. Photo: KZN Provincial Gov

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma’s decision to grab and hoist the Rugby World Cup were an overt “betrayal of the principles of non-sexism and gender equality”.

Duma grabbed the trophy in celebration along with Springboks player, Eben Etzebeth, during the Boks celebratory tour in KZN side-lining Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube who was supposed to do so.

Watch Siboniso Duma hoist the Rugby World Cup with Springbok player Eben Etzebeth

MEC Siboniso Duma bullied and undermined KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the Springbok's Trophy Tour in Durban.



This is the epitome of the lack of cohesion in the ANC’s “leadership” structure.



Kwa-Zulu Natal, and South Africa as a whole, deserve better, caring leaders.… pic.twitter.com/pehEKQ0OiW — Multi-Party Coalition Advocacy Group (@MultiCoalition) November 5, 2023

Duma slammed

In a statement on Monday, the ANCWL Secretary General Dina Pule slammed Duma for “blatant sexism”, and for undermining Dube-Ncube.

“The ANCWL is deeply concerned by the ongoing and regrettable actions of MEC Duma, which have repeatedly undermined the authority and leadership of the Premier of the province and Provincial Executive Committee member of the ANC Comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

“These regrettable actions not only continue to undermine the authority of the Premier of the province but also betray the principles of non-sexism and gender equality that are fundamental to the ANC’s ideology,” Pule said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Man tries to ‘steal’ Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy

Gender equality

Pule added that gender equality is “not just an ideal, but a fundamental principle that the ANC identifies with”.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has lauded the people of KwaZulu-Natal for coming out in numbers to celebrate the only four time Rugby World Cup Champions of the world, the Springboks as they paraded the coveted Webb Ellis Cup Trophy in Durban yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/mDpSJDKBlW — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 5, 2023

“The actions of Comrade Siboniso Duma demonstrate a regrettable departure from this essential value, perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes, which have no place within the ANC or in broader political discourse.

“Furthermore, this persistent behaviour disrupts the harmonious functioning of the provincial government, impeding the progress and development that the people of KZN rightfully deserve,” she said.

Centre of power

Pule said having two centres of power, was no justification for Duma’s actions and the governing party had, in the past, found itself in similar power splits, but acts of sexism and disrespect did not happen.

The ANCWL places great emphasis on the importance of unity and cohesion within both the party and the government, recognising and respecting the distinct roles and responsibilities of each.

“Looking back at historical instances within our organisation, both in KZN and in various other provinces, it is evident that there have been cases where the Provincial Chair of the ANC was not appointed Premier. In these instances, there was no precedent of undermining and disrespecting the Premier based on their not being the Provincial Chair of the ANC, nor on the basis of their gender.

“Even in scenarios where the Premier is a woman and the Provincial Chair is a man, there has never been a display of blatant sexism or actions undermining the leadership of the female Premier,” she said.

Premier in charge

Pule said Dube-Ncube is the duly appointed head of government.

“She is entrusted with the responsibility to lead the province towards progress, prosperity, and the fulfilment of the aspirations of its citizens, and should not be undermined in her course to do so,” Pule said.

ALSO READ: The true impact of SA’s Rugby World Cup victories