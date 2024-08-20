A provincial government without DA ‘not corrupt’ − Lesufi [VIDEO]

Lesufi said there is a narrative “that has been planted”, suggesting that the ANC in Gauteng is defying the national leadership.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has refuted claims that if a government does not include the DA it’s a corrupt government.

Lesufi made the remarks during a media briefing on Monday at the end of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla, which took place over the weekend in Boksburg.

[WATCH] ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on working with the DA – "There's this notion that if a GPU or any government doesn't include the DA then it's a corrupt government. This is not true and it needs to be dispelled." #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/4CXBLzqXav — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 19, 2024

“Same old ANC leaders”

Lesufi was criticised for the reappointment of the “same old” ANC leaders in his executive council last month.

His cabinet comprises seven ANC MECs, while the Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance and Rise Mzansi were each allocated one portfolio. This is despite the ANC receiving only 34% of the votes at the polls in May.

Lesufi’s cabinet, excludes members of the DA after the party announced it would not form part of the government of provincial unity, following a failing to reach an agreement with the ANC.

“There’s this perception that if a government doesn’t include the DA then it’s a corrupt government. We want to dispel that. It’s a wrong assessment and it should not be encouraged.”

“Defying national leadership”

Lesufi said there is also a narrative “that has been planted”, suggesting that the ANC in Gauteng is defying the national leadership in terms of establishing a government of provincial unity.

“You’ve seen all the governments that we’ve established in the province and in municipalities, we’ve never done that without the go ahead of the national leadership. Actually, the establishment of this government was the decision of the national office bearers.

“So, the national officer bearers gave us permission to establish the government of provincial unity in Gauteng. So it’s not my decision or the decision of the ANC in Gauteng,” Lesufi said.

Taking back Tshwane

Meanwhile, Lesufi confirmed that the ANC wants to remove the DA-led coalition in Tshwane from power.

Lesufi said the ANC had been approached to have engagements about a strategy to take back the City of Tshwane.

The premier said the province would have engagements with the ANC mother body concerning moves to reclaim Tshwane.

“There is a huge chance that can happen in Tshwane in the next two weeks. There has been a huge surge from political parties who want the ANC to come back and rescue Tshwane.”

The decision to remove Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink comes a week after the party removed Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, replacing him with ANC’s Dada Morero.

