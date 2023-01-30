2024 elections will be ‘toughest ANC has ever faced’ – Ramaphosa

As President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the two-day ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of the impending demise of the party if it failed to renew itself, political experts yesterday (Sun) said the caution was the strongest indication of an uphill battle ahead of the next year's national polls. Addressing the first NEC gathering after the ANC's 55th national conference, also attended by Tripartite Alliances partners, Cabinet ministers and most senior civil servants – expected to chart a way forward for what is to be contained in next month's state of the nation address (Sona) – in his political overview, Ramaphosa...

As President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the two-day ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of the impending demise of the party if it failed to renew itself, political experts yesterday (Sun) said the caution was the strongest indication of an uphill battle ahead of the next year’s national polls.

Addressing the first NEC gathering after the ANC’s 55th national conference, also attended by Tripartite Alliances partners, Cabinet ministers and most senior civil servants – expected to chart a way forward for what is to be contained in next month’s state of the nation address (Sona) – in his political overview, Ramaphosa was unequivocal in highlighting challenges faced by the party, saying: “The renewal and rebuilding of our movement are non-negotiable and we must ensure that it is irreversible.

Renew or perish

“This is an existential issue – if we do not renew our movement – it will perish.

“Only an ANC that is united, strong and vibrant can effectively address the needs of the people and advance the national democratic revolution (NDR).

“We must unite our movement and move beyond the factional considerations and contestations that have plagued our organisation in recent years.

ALSO READ: ‘If the ANC does not renew itself, it will simply perish’ – Ramaphosa says

“We speak here of principled unity and a common commitment to the revolutionary values and principles of our movement.

“It must be built on a programme of action that is rooted within communities and speaks to their needs.

“Building unity starts with NEC members and leadership at all levels, who must be activists, disciplined and in touch with the people.

“In addition, deployed cadres and the public service, must contribute to building national unity through serving the people diligently, with integrity and distinction.”

Honest reflection

Political analysts Sandile Swana and Roland Henwood described Ramaphosa’s speech as representing an honest introspection of the troubled ANC in the run-up to the 2024 national elections.

Swana said Ramaphosa was “honest this time”.

With Ramaphosa conceding that next year’s polls would be “the toughest the ANC has ever faced”, Swana said the party was poised to “struggle to get 40% voter support”.

The lekgotla, said Swana, was “no longer relevant because most promises made since 2007 have not been fulfilled”.

“The ANC has no way of creating a better track record in 18 months.

“The ANC itself has too much dead wood and criminals.

“The state is overstaffed by incompetent, non-performing and generally corrupt ANC deployed cadres,” maintained Swana.

Henwood said the ANC was “under serious pressure and all indications are it will be difficult to get above 50% as things are now”.

READ NOW: Listen: Everyone has a right to be angry with ANC over load shedding

He said the lekgotla was meant to guide the government programme for the year and into the election year.

Difficult election ahead

Ramaphosa has called on the ANC to “be honest with the people and inform them of our reasoning, our plans, programmes and what targets against which to measure our performance”.

“In just over a year from now, our country will be holding national and provincial elections.

“The ANC will then have to engage in probably the most difficult election campaign that we have fought.

“The outcome of that election will have profound implications for the direction of the NDR and the future of our country.

“Although no party has had an official launch, we observe that the campaigns for the 2024 elections are well underway.

“We need to get into election mode without delay,” said Ramaphosa.

In its 2023 January 8 Statement, the ANC resolved to:

Undertake specific initiatives and programmes to deepen and broaden the renewal of the ANC.

Accelerate the work underway to end load-shedding.

Mobilise social partners to increase employment and investment – deepening empowerment and transformation.

Improve delivery of basic services and maintenance of infrastructure.

Strengthen the fight against crime and corruption.

Take action to build a better Africa and a better world.

brians@citizen.co.za