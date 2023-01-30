Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
30 Jan 2023
5:02 am
Politics

2024 elections will be ‘toughest ANC has ever faced’ – Ramaphosa

Political analysts described Ramaphosa's speech at ANC NEC lekgotla an honest introspection of the troubled ANC in the run-up to the 2024 national elections.

ANC Ramaphosa 2024 election
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Supplied
As President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the two-day ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of the impending demise of the party if it failed to renew itself, political experts yesterday (Sun) said the caution was the strongest indication of an uphill battle ahead of the next year's national polls. Addressing the first NEC gathering after the ANC's 55th national conference, also attended by Tripartite Alliances partners, Cabinet ministers and most senior civil servants – expected to chart a way forward for what is to be contained in next month's state of the nation address (Sona) – in his political overview, Ramaphosa...

