Listen: Everyone has a right to be angry with ANC over load shedding

The African National Congress (ANC) has for some time now been under tremendous pressure from all sectors of society, with everything seemingly going wrong for the governing party, and subsequently, the country.

The ANC has been sharply criticised for its handling of the electricity crisis, and never-ending bouts of load shedding, which are not only an inconvenience but crippling to the economy.

This week, a march by the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, raised questions over whether a march to Eskom would not have been more fitting.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau and political editor Eric Naki share their thoughts on the ANC’s handling of the country’s electricity crisis.

"Today's march is about starting to take power back and giving to the people of SA where it belongs." – @jsteenhuisen



Luthuli House is the scene of the crime. This is where corrupt Eskom tenders were handed out, today citizens are battling with Stage 5.#PowerToThePeopleMarch pic.twitter.com/mn9toLn58J— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 26, 2023

South Africans expressing frustration over electricity crisis

Prior to this week’s march by the DA, disgruntled residents marched to the Union Buildings last week Friday, under the auspices of the #NotInMyName over load shedding as well as against Eskom’s 18.65% tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Ramaphosa’s attempts to deal with electricity crisis

President of the country and that of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa was recently forced to cancel his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos citing the energy crisis amid the implementation of the stage 6 load shedding.

The president has held several meetings with relevant stakeholders in a bid to address the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa’s speech at the recently concluded ANC Free State provincial elective conference also focused on load shedding and Nersa’s approved electricity tariff increases which he described as a double blow to citizens as it adds to the rolling blackouts frustrations.

