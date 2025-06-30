Ramaphosa acted ‘justifiably’ in removing Whitfield, says SACP

The DA has been criticised for its 'empty' threats against the ANC.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa for firing former trade and industry deputy minister Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield’s dismissal has caused turbulence in the government of national unity (GNU), with the DA threatening to boycott the upcoming National Dialogue and several budget votes.

The party did not rule out supporting a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

Speaking to The Citizen over the weekend, SACP spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana said Ramaphosa acted within his rights as head of state.

“The DA’s argument is flawed because it assumes the president shouldn’t fully act as head of state to censure wrongdoing. The ultimatum reflects the DA’s lack of commitment to government rules and regulations.

“The president acted justifiably in removing the deputy minister,” he said.

Criticism of the DA-ANC marriage

Mbulelo said the DA’s reaction is problematic to the GNU and its partners.

“The DA’s orientation in the GNU is not cooperation, it is to gain short-term political advantage at the expense of government efficiency, which should serve the people over the DA’s interests,” he said.

Mbulelo said the SACP has always maintained that the formation of the GNU in its current form was ill-advised.

“The SACP has consistently opposed the GNU, calling it ill-advised, ideologically problematic, and detrimental to our progressive political agenda.

“We’ve also criticised its recent budget and processes that put the working class in danger,” he said.

DA responds to tripartite alliance attacks

On the other hand, DA spokesperson, Willie Aucamp told The Citizen that the party is committed to the statement of intent that all parties inside the GNU signed.

“The DA has, in all our actions, honoured the Statement of Intent that was signed when the GNU was formed, whilst the ANC on numerous occasions did not honour this agreement.

“It is thus the DA that is committed to the GNU, with the ANC that is constantly showing their disregard for the GNU and its largest partner in this coalition government of national unity,” he said.

Aucamp said the DA will continue using its positions in the GNU to improve the lives of South Africans, despite criticism from the ANC and its alliance partners.

“The SACP has, from day one, been opposed to the DA’s presence in the GNU. They have tried everything to discredit the DA and the enormous positive role that the DA plays within the GNU.

“The DA is committed towards fighting corruption. If the president, the ANC, and their partners such as the SACP does not want to fight corruption, the DA will take over that responsibility,” he said.

What will happen to the GNU?

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told reporters on the weekend that the party is fully behind the decision to fire Whitfield.

“We are behind the president, and we are not moved by any threats,” he said.

The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) is also expected to discuss the latest threats by the DA in a meeting this week.

Political analyst, Ntsikeleo Breakfast, believes that the DA will not walk out of the GNU despite the exchange of threats with the ANC.

“The funders of the DA will be unhappy if they leave the GNU. The GNU is not a brainchild of the ANC or the DA. We have heard both parties say they will never work with each other. Like I said, he who pays the piper calls the tune; these people are funded,” he said.

