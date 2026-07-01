Ramaphosa confirms reshuffle of DA-occupied Cabinet positions

Ramaphosa has made changes involving seven portfolios, including agriculture, environment, trade and social development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tweaked his Cabinet in the wake of the Democratic Alliance’s internal political shifts.

The changes will affect four deputy minister positions and two ministerial posts, most notably featuring former DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The appointments align with the DA’s previously stated preference for Steenhuisen to be removed from his post.

Ramaphosa reshuffles

Ramaphosa made the announcement late on Tuesday evening, with changes coming to multiple departments.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making changes to the national executive following consultation with the leadership of the DA as a member of the Government of National Unity,” The Presidency confirmed.

Willie Aucamp replaces Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture, with Steenhuisen now serving as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Aucamp will be replaced as forestry, fisheries and environment minister by former Western Cape education minister David Maynier.

Federal Leader of the DA’s student organisation Yusuf Cassim has been appointed deputy minister of higher education, with outgoing trade, industry and competition deputy Alexandra Abrahams moving to the electricity and energy portfolio.

Rounding out the DA-related shuffles is the appointment of the party’s Gauteng health watchdog, Jack Bloom, as the water and sanitation deputy minister.

Social development appointment

The social development portfolio has been without a minister since early May when Ramaphosa removed Sisisi Tolashe from the position.

Multiple allegations were made against Tolashe, including the undisclosed use of vehicles donated by the Chinese embassy and interference in senior department appointments.

A week before her axing, Tolashe was accused of failing to cooperate with a forensic investigation into her department – an investigation she initiated.

Tolashe will be replaced by former minister of digital communications and current Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Women’s League Dina Pule.

“President Ramaphosa wishes all the incoming ministers and deputy ministers well in their roles,” The Presidency concluded.