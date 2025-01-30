Sedibeng shakes up leadership: Maloka out, opposition cheers

Opposition parties in the Sedibeng District Municipality said Lerato Maloka’s removal as mayor is a good start to a new year for the residents.

Maloka was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence during a council sitting on Wednesday.

A total of 49 councillors participated in the vote, and the majority voted in support of the motion.

Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson in Gauteng Nkululeko Dunga said under Maloka’s leadership, service delivery had collapsed.

Maloka’s leadership criticised

He said the municipality had also witnessed many financial irregularities, and residents had been subjected to deteriorating living conditions.

“The municipality has failed to address basic issues. Electricity and water supply, sewage spills, road maintenance, and waste collection left communities in crisis,” he said.

Dunga said Maloka had brought shame to the mayoral office with her involvement in several scandals reported on by the media.

“She was accused of misusing approximately R500 000 on a questionable trip to Germany while communities suffered.

“Additionally, the mayoral chain worth over a million rands mysteriously disappeared under her watch. There were allegations of improper use of municipal resources,” he said.

Dunga said Maloka’s removal proved that the ANC is no longer strong in that municipality.

“It has long been evident that the ANC no longer commands a majority in Sedibeng District and Emfuleni Municipality.

“However, their continued arrogance and refusal to acknowledge their declining support have led them to govern as if they still hold an outright majority,” he said.

DA’S role in mayor’s removal

DA Sedibeng caucus leader Sibusiso Dyonase said the motion of no confidence was brought last year following Maloka’s failure to implement the financial recovery plan, among other things.

“This, alongside a hefty increase in fruitless wasteful and irregular expenditure, unfunded budgets and allowing the municipality to reach a point where 75% of its finances is being spent on salaries, severely impacting service delivery, made her exit today a foregone conclusion,” he said.

Dyonase said Maloka’s removal would give a fresh start to the residents of Sedibeng.

“Today is a good day for Sedibeng; an ineffective mayor must leave her seat. She lost the physical mayoral chain during her tenure. Today, she has finally been relieved of her duties,” he said.

