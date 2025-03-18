Family member of mayor accused of rigging eNatis: Here’s how much has been stolen

The municipality has lost R23.5 million through eNatis fraud since 2021.

An employee of the Sedibeng licencing department has been suspended after allegedly rigging the eNatis system for personal gain.

The man is one of eight municipal employees who have been implicated in fraud of a similar nature dating back to late 2021.

Four of the eight employees have been disciplined, and the man most recently implicated was confirmed to be a family member of the Sedibeng mayor.

R23.5 million stolen in three years

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, revealed the details of the alleged fraud in a recent response to a written question submitted in the provincial legislative.

The most recent case was identified on 17 December. The suspended employee is alleged to have siphoned off R5.5 million by remotely manipulating the eNatis booking system.

“Fraudulent transactions were performed on the eNatis system, but off-site, not in the licencing centre concerned, and the money was not banked. It was done using the cashier’s user number and password,” stated Mamabolo.

A case was opened at the Gauteng Specialised Commercial Crimes unit, with the MEC confirming that the municipality is awaiting the findings of investigations being conducted by the Department of Transport and the Hawks.

Mamabolo’s written response stated this was not the first incident, as R18 million was stolen using the same method between November 2021 and December 2024.

Accusations of nepotism

The Democratic Alliance brought the matter to the attention of the provincial legislature and is demanding a swift resolution of the investigations.

“These officials implicated in theft and fraud have demonstrated their intention to defraud the citizens of Sedibeng and damage this municipality, which is already financially hamstrung,” stated DA Emfuleni North constituency head Kingsol Chabalala

“They should consequently face harsh repercussions for their behaviour,” he continued.

Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka responded to her family member being implicated in fraud by stating she was bound by the principles of Batho Pele.

“We are committed to fighting corruption in all forms, both as the organisation that has deployed me and the municipality I have the honour to lead,” Maloka told The Citizen.

The DA stressed the need for municipalities to guard against nepotism, but Maloka outlined her hiring responsibilities.

“Note that the Executive Mayor / Council plays no role in the appointments from director level downward. It is the responsibility of the municipal manager to appoint employees,” the mayor concluded.

