ANC blames AfriForum for Trump funding fiasco

Meanwhile, the DA has adopted a more conciliatory approach, expressing concern about Trump's threat to cut vital aid.

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa’s local elections. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

The ANC on Monday criticised AfriForum for what it called a “misinformation campaign” that has influenced US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about South Africa’s land reform programme.

This comes after Trump announced on Sunday that his administration would halt all funding to South Africa following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act.

Trump accused the country of “treating certain classes of people very badly”.

Responding early on Monday, Ramaphosa defended South Africa’s position: “South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.”

He expressed willingness to engage with the Trump administration on land reform policy and bilateral matters, stating: “We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa responds to Trump, says SA has ‘not confiscated any land’

‘AfriForum defender of white minority privilege’ – ANC

In a strongly-worded statement on Monday, the ANC accused AfriForum of deliberately misrepresenting South Africa’s Expropriation Act to international audiences.

“AfriForum has long positioned itself as a defender of white minority privilege, using fear-mongering to undermine South Africa’s constitutional and lawful land reform programme,” the statement read.

The party emphasised that AfriForum’s efforts are aimed at “blocking economic transformation and maintaining an oppressive status quo”.

The ANC particularly took issue with the organisation’s international lobbying efforts, stating that “it is unacceptable that AfriForum continues to seek external intervention against a sovereign country’s domestic policies”.

ALSO READ: Trump must punish senior ANC leaders, not ordinary citizens, says AfriForum

DA seeks to address Trump funding ‘misunderstanding’

Meanwhile, the DA has adopted a more conciliatory approach, expressing concern about Trump’s threat to cut vital funding while working to clarify misconceptions about the Expropriation Act.

“While the Act does need to be amended to meet the sequencing requirements as highlighted by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, there are also opportunities to deal with other concerns that have been raised in the public since the assertion to the Act,” the DA stated on Monday.

The DA’s MP and spokesperson for international relations, Emma Louise Powell, revealed that the party intended to approach the United States Embassy in South Africa to clarify the misunderstanding.

“We will today be writing to the United States Embassy in South Africa, extending an urgent invitation to the Trump administration to work with us in ensuring that the longstanding ties between our nations remain intact and productive,” said Powell on social media.

Powell acknowledged the GNU partners’ ideological and policy differences. She reaffirmed that these differences would not impede “upholding a robust and mutually beneficial partnership with the Trump administration”.

ALSO READ: ‘We will expropriate land and Trump’s threats won’t stop us’ — Malema

Potential impacts on US aid

The DA highlighted the financial significance of US aid to South Africa.

“In 2024 alone, South Africa received $453 million in direct funding under the PEPFAR programme, with a projected $439 million allocated for 2025.”

This funding supports critical HIV/AIDS treatment and various humanitarian programmes.

The party said it would “be a tragedy if this funding were terminated because of a misunderstanding of the facts”.

ALSO READ: ‘If they don’t give us money, let’s not give them minerals’: Mantashe hits back at Trump funding cut

GNU engaging with Trump

The DA refuted Trump’s claims that land was being confiscated to be given to certain groups. It emphasised that property rights remain protected under the Constitution.

“It is not true that the Act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily, and it does require fair compensation for legitimate expropriations in terms of Section 25 of the Constitution.”

The DA also expressed its commitment to ensuring the protection of SA’s property rights.

“We successfully opposed any change to Section 25 of the constitution, which protects property rights, and we will continue to work to ensure the Expropriation Amendment Act is constitutionally sound in every respect.”

NOW READ: Trump to cut off ‘all future funding’ to SA amid investigation into land expropriation