Series of by-elections to fill municipal vacancies

By-elections will take place on August 28 across six provinces to fill vacant municipal council seats. Special voting begins on August 27.

A series of by-elections are set to be held at municipalities in six provinces, including the Bojanala district.

This is part of the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s effort to fill vacancies of councillors who either resigned or died.

The by-elections will be held on 28 August, beginning with special voting on 27 August.

The IEC held voter registration in the affected voting districts during the weekend of 13-14 July.

The IEC said names of the candidates were yet to be officially announced. But it is understood that in Bojanala region the ANC had fielded Hlanganani Kresta Mathonsi in ward 17 in Madibeng local municipality and Martin Serero in ward 30.

The ward 17 seat became vacant when Raymond Moraile was elected into a full-time position as ANC regional secretary for Bojanala region, while a ward 30 councillor resigned.

In ward 30 in the same municipality voting will unfold at Kremetart Bistro, Sunway Church, Hartebeespoort Christen Gemeenskap and Ennis Thabong Primary.

The IEC said the Free State by-election will be held in ward 7 at Ngwathe local municipality where a councillor died.

Seven voting stations will be used

Seven voting stations will be used for the by-elections.

Gauteng ward 87 in Johannesburg will be contested to fill a vacant seat.

Five voting stations will be used for the voting.

A by-election will be held in ward 89 of Johannesburg where also a councillor resigned.

