Shambolic: How the mighty have fallen

A lot has happened in the political space in 2023, including household names jumping from party to party, public spats, expulsions and one-time enemies joining forces. We saw the likes of former ANC strongman Ace Magashule being expelled from the ANC, something that was unimaginable two years ago. Magashule’s days were numbered in the party With Magashule failing to even contest his position at the last ANC conference, and his three biggest enemies, President Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Free State chair Mxolisi Dukwana being elected to top posts, Magashule’s days were numbered in the party. This led to…

This led to him and fired Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation boss Berning Ntlemeza starting the African Congress for Transformation party to challenge the ANC.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) also held an elective conference this year, and its president, Collen Malatji, seems to be taking no prisoners.

Since his election this year, ministers Thulas Nxesi (employment and labour) and Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises) and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe have fallen victim to his public rebukes.

The ANCYL seems to be revived under Malatji and it does not seem its leadership will toe the line of the elders, as they have refused to apologise to those they have publicly insulted.

Mzwanele Manyi joined the EFF

We saw the likes of Mzwanele Manyi – an old foe of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief Julius Malema – cross the floor from the African Transformation Movement (ATM). That party was happy when he quit to join the EFF because Manyi’s name is associated with the Guptas.

Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, another old foe of Malema, also joined the red berets.

Who can forget former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who was expelled from the ruling party last year, starting his own political party, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance, only to realise things were not as easy as they seemed. He closed the party down and joined the EFF.

The EFF also celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the party’s 10th birthday celebration in Johannesburg on 29 July 2023. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Though deemed a success the rally was not without casualties – the party terminated the membership of former KwaZulu-Natal chair Vusi Khoza for failing to organise transportation for his constituents to the celebrations.

Abel Tau was fired and his membership terminated

ActionSA was also not without its problems and one of its founding fathers, Abel Tau, was fired and his membership terminated.

Party leader Herman Mashaba then also got rid of Tau’s wife Nkele Molapo, accusing her of feeding Tau information.

Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela was fired from the Congress of the People (Cope) amid his insolvency scandal. Former deputy president of the party Willie Madisha, who was at the forefront of terminating Makwarela, was subsequently also removed.

Former Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele was sacked

Former Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele was sacked by Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota for joining the South African Rainbow Alliance.

With few of its leadership posts filled, Cope may not survive after next year’s elections.

A shock to many is former president Jacob Zuma saying he would not vote or campaign for the ANC, which he once led and served for 62 years.

It remains to be seen how the ANC will deal with Zuma and if the party he says he will vote for uMkhonto weSizwe will gain any momentum in next year’s elections.