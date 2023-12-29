SA at a crossroads: Your vote can bring real change

A nation gatvol of crime, corruption and sheer empty promises gets to choose which way it wants to go at next year’s elections. At the polls, will they opt to make an X next to the party that has been ruling for the past three decades? Do they opt for the opposition? Or do they look to change their thought process and opt for a different party – through either a new party or a different one to that they have voted for in the past? The beauty of it all, is it’s all in your hands. Politics have been…

A nation gatvol of crime, corruption and sheer empty promises gets to choose which way it wants to go at next year’s elections.

At the polls, will they opt to make an X next to the party that has been ruling for the past three decades? Do they opt for the opposition? Or do they look to change their thought process and opt for a different party – through either a new party or a different one to that they have voted for in the past?

The beauty of it all, is it’s all in your hands.

Politics have been a real mess this year. Many have lost faith with the current regime, others with the official opposition and others with who they voted for in the past. There’s also been a number of new parties registered, but are these genuine or just blowing hot air?

North-West University political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage made some good points when he said: “The survival methodology in the South African society is about power, and we know that power is a thing that is strong initially – it can be a cleaning process, but it can also corrupt. We are in the phase where power is without any doubt corrupted.”

He stressed that with only a 43% support base across all the surveys, the ANC are in big trouble.

Duvenhage added: “They (ANC) know they have nothing else and they are very concerned about legal processes because of the extent of corruption within society that is endemic. This is telling us that the 2024 elections are going to be a watershed election for all South Africans and specifically for the leadership of the ANC. This is also bringing us to the 30-year mark in the life of a so-called freedom party. In the majority of cases, we have seen that in countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola and other places, when they reach more-or-less 30 years, they are running into trouble.”

Making your X for whichever party you think will take the country forward will never be more important than in 2024.

