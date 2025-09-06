Shivambu explains why the ANC is not a viable option for South Africa

Shivambu said he received a mandate from South Africans to start a new political movement.

The leader of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (Mayibuye), Floyd Shivambu, says the ANC has failed as a liberation movement.

Shivambu on Friday announced the registration of his new political party, which will rival the ANC and parties like the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

“The ANC has dismally failed to deliver the promise of a better life for all. There are currently no liberation alternatives to the ANC’s decline.

“Many attempts to reform the ANC from within have failed, and the other,” he said.

The spear pen on the Mayibuye logo

During the announcement of the new party on Friday, Shivambu said that what makes his new party different is that it will focus on winning the fight against the economic oppression of black people through superior knowledge.

“In South Africa, the biggest three black political formations have got a spear in their logo, but the spear pen that appears on the logo of Afrika Mayibuye starts as a spear and ends as a pen, representing that now we are fighting our struggle with clear ideas, information, superior knowledge, and identity.

“We are a generational movement that says that we appreciate our past in terms of our struggles, but now we are fighting the struggle with clear ideas and superior knowledge alternatives,” he said.

No mud slinging from Mabuye members

Another leader of the party, Fana Mokoena, said the party should not be like other parties.

Mokoena said the party should uphold the dignity of other people and not participate in mudslinging and public spats with others.

“Members of Mayibuye are also encouraged not to insult members of other political parties for the choices they make. You may defend your own position, but not at the expense of someone else’s dignity. Respect black people,” he said.

Shivambu said Mayibuye will contest the 2026 local government elections in all wards in the country. He said his party has been registered and also qualifies to stand for by-elections.

ALSO READ: ANC make a call on Limpopo leadership

Why Shivambu formed Mayibuye

Shivambu formed his party after he was removed as the secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

He undertook a nationwide consultation process to gather input from South Africans on the formation of his new party, but he was expelled from the MK party during this process.

He reassured his supporters that Mayibuye will not be a “cult” centered around a family or a thiefdom.

NOW READ: MK party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership