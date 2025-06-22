Shivambu makes public appeal for progressive volunteers

Floyd Shivambu had earlier stated that he would not immediately form a new party but said the response to the idea has been positive.

Floyd Shivambu has made a public appeal for progressive volunteers just a day after his parliamentary list snub.

After being removed as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary General, Shivambu was expected to be sent to serve in parliament, but was left off the list of names announced by the party on Saturday.

Shivambu said on Thursday that he would not be leaving the MK Party or forming a new political party, but instead would engage with community leaders on a possible way forward.

Volunteers wanted

In a video address posted on Sunday morning, Shivambu spoke of the positive response he had received since his announcement on Thursday.

“We want to take this opportunity to convey our most sincere thankfulness and gratitude to the millions of South Africans for the messages of solidarity and support that we received after the press conference on Thursday,” said Shivambu.

He continued by suggesting the appetite for another political option was strong, and said he would be widening the consultative process.

“There were a lot of who came to us to say they want to volunteer in the process of asking the people of South Africa whether we should establish a political party, and if we do so, what values should define that particular party,” he stated.

Shivambu encouraged his followers to follow the links in the video to register for his database of willing volunteers.

Thank you to the people of South Africa and everyone who’s shown interest in the establishment of a new political movement in South Africa.



We humbly request those who want to be part of this process to submit their details via this WhatsApp text number +27 (78) 439-9052 or… pic.twitter.com/uhQQrC3PaZ — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 22, 2025

Another political party needed?

The former EFF member previously said he would not return to the red berets or join the ANC, preferring to forge a new progressive path.

“It is a process which is aimed at consolidating the voice of unity, the voice of progressive voices here in South Africa in pursuit of progressive change for the benefit of the black majority, and Africans in particular, for the total emancipation of black people,” he concluded.

However, questions have been asked about whether another political party on the ballot is what the country needs.

Political analyst Sanet Solomon said the political sphere was already too congested and a focus on efficient execution of basic functions would be preferred.

“What South Africa currently needs is service delivery, good governance, accountable leaders, and capable state institutions,” Solomon told The Citizen this week.

