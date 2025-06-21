Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament

After Shivambu was removed as secretary-general, the MK party claimed he was being redeployed to Parliament.

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefs the media at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel on 19 June 2025 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The MK party on Saturday released its list of new members to be sworn in at Parliament, and Floyd Shivambu is not among them.

Shivambu was recently axed as the party’s secretary-general after he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

Floyd Shivambu will not be sworn in as MP

His name is not on the list despite earlier claims by the party that he would be redeployed to Parliament.

JUST IN: The #MK Party has released its list for new MPs to be sworn in. Former SG of the party Floyd Shivambu is not on the list, despite the party having previously said Shivambu will be heading to parliament.

Khanyisile Litchfield will be heading to Parliament for MK #eNCA pic.twitter.com/kAJSTtKI2C — Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 21, 2025

The nine names on the list are: Lungisani Shangase, Jefrey Mtolo, Zibuse Cele, Siphetho Mkhize, Philisande Mkhize, Kaiser Motaung, Noma Buthelezi, Ntandoyenkosi Shezi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

The new MK party MPs are set to be sworn in on Wednesday. They will be filling vacant seats.

ALSO READ: MK party accuses ‘political outcast’ Jabulani Khumalo of making false claims

Shivambu ‘will not quit MK party‘

Despite being sidelined, Shivambu this week said he will not quit the party.

He, however, revealed that he is consulting with traditional and religious leaders about starting a new political formation.

He also claimed that his removal was due to “fake intelligence” that he was plotting to unseat Jacob Zuma as leader of the MK party.

Shivambu also claimed there are “political scoundrels” who siphon funds from the MK party. He said R7 million is being withdrawn from the party coffers every month.

Seemingly taking a shot at Zuma and his children, the former EFF leader also said a political party should never be a “family project”.

“A political party should never be an individual project… It must never be a family project. A political party should not be a tribal or ethnic project.”

NOW READ: Does South Africa need a political party led by Floyd Shivambu?