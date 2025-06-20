Does South Africa need a political party led by Floyd Shivambu?

Is it a matter of time until the axe falls on Shivambu's head?

Launching a new political party may not be the best move for Floyd Shivambu, the former secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, according to a political analyst.

On Thursday, Shivambu told reporters that he plans to consult various sectors of society about forming a new political party.

This follows his public fallouts with the founder of the MK party, Jacob Zuma and his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, political analyst Sanet Solomon said South Africa’s ballot paper is already congested with a number of political parties, some of whom even fail to make it to parliament.

“I believe that his [Shivambu’s] question has been answered before; the answer is no! The country already has 1 613 registered political parties. The country’s challenges are well documented.

“What South Africa currently needs is service delivery, good governance, accountable leaders, and capable state institutions,” he said.

Is Shivambu ‘reading the room’?

Solomon said that despite the wide range of political parties available to voters, many South Africans continue to face the realities of a stagnant economy and one of the most unequal societies in the world.

“While Shivambu did express the desire to consult different communities, it should be noted that the establishment of a new party suggests that he is not reading the room.

“People are disheartened by the lack of action from politicians and need accountability.”

Solomon said Shivambu may also have to gain public trust if he is to launch a new political party.

“Given Floyd’s current disposition, it may be advisable to take a few months to reflect and re-strategise as voters may distrust him owing that he had already represented the African National Congress (ANC), the EFF and MK [party] in such a short space of time.

“This political ‘flip-flopping’ is frowned upon,” she said.

What happens to career politicians?

Solomon said Shivambu’s predicament in the MK party sheds light on a broader challenge facing career politicians.

“What happens once you have exhausted all your political options, but have never worked in another environment?

“As the country’s political landscape shifts, future politicians may have to consider acquiring additional skill sets that allow them to move beyond the political realm,” she said.

Still a member of the MK party

Meanwhile, Shivambu reiterated that leaving the EFF for the MK party was the best political decision he has ever made.

He took some jabs at the EFF saying he had learnt more in the MK party in the short space of time compared to the long years he had spent in the EFF.

The MK party has not officially responded to Shivambu’s remarks made during a press briefing held in his personal capacity.

The party had removed him from the position of secretary-general for allegedly going on an unauthorised trip to Malawi where he met with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

