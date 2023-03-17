‘National shutdown may not be violent’: EFF using social media as a tactic to instill fear

The planned Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown on Monday may not result in widespread violence and looting, as online posts and circulating WhatsApp messages suggested. While the protest action will likely see sporadic outbreaks of violence and crime, expectations are that it would be no worse or more peaceful than any other civil action in the country. ALSO READ: Gov fights back: No national shutdown, Monday will be a ‘normal day’ The call for mobilisation has made the rounds on social media but, as one tweeter pointed out, by yesterday there were barely 60 000 posts referring to the...

The planned Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown on Monday may not result in widespread violence and looting, as online posts and circulating WhatsApp messages suggested.

While the protest action will likely see sporadic outbreaks of violence and crime, expectations are that it would be no worse or more peaceful than any other civil action in the country.

The call for mobilisation has made the rounds on social media but, as one tweeter pointed out, by yesterday there were barely 60 000 posts referring to the shutdown.

TikTok, on the other hand, has been alive with posts about the shutdown, but not specifically about moving people into protest gear.

But it does not mean that there is a lack of support or that mobilisation is failing.

‘Spreading word faster’

Digital analyst Michelle Venter of Bold Online said that social media should not be a litmus test for measuring reach and engagement in this kind of protest.

“A significant number of EFF supporters likely do not have access to, or use, social media. Thus, on the ground activities and the dark social web of platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram are likely spreading word faster and more effectively than social media,” she said.

Political analyst Ongama Mtinka said it was important for the public to express outrage.

“I think for the population to be mobilised, to express their anger, this is a good practice in a democracy because the invited spaces of politicking, such as elections and all the formal platforms, are controlled by the elite,” he said.

“What is a cause for concern is the seeming deliberate attempt to create chaos and socio economic sabotage, as can be seen from some of the rhetoric of the leaders and the alleged attempt to intimidate business people.”

Venter noted that social media probably fulfils three primary functions for the EFF.

“Firstly, as an intimidation tactic to instill a measure of fear and trepidation among the public and business, to fuel media speculation and reportage. Secondly, to reach the part of its constituency that converses online.

“Lastly, and as is with all EFF activity, to create a perception of scale and influence that they may not necessarily have in reality.”

Media coverage strategy

Mtinka agreed and noted that it has been an EFF strategy for some time, along with other publicity stunts guaranteed to deliver media coverage.

He said the amount of coverage the EFF receives is totally disproportionate to the number of seats that they won in elections and real levels of likely support in offline environments.

Thus, Mtinka doubts the call to shut down the country will have full national reach.

“Not even the biggest trade unions have been able to do that. But I think the clout they’ll be able to muster in their own main event will be big enough to convey a message.

“The EFF is a political force to be reckoned with, but not to the same proportions as they would desire,” he said.

A PowerPoint presentation, allegedly from a security company, has been doing the rounds where details of events and possible flashpoints are earmarked.

The document also notes that people driving to work may be intimidated or assaulted.

Another document, from an alleged risk advisory service, details high-risk locations. It’s the usual mix of key points, motorways and airports.

There have also been WhatsApps, allegedly authored by members of the South African Police Service, that warn about leaving home on Monday.

Some messages even advise to protect dogs, as they are the first line of defence against looters and home invaders.

‘Safety and security’

Venter said as much as the internet and social media can be used to mobilise masses of people in protest or for good, it can also be weaponised to sow fear.

She said: “Internet searches about the shutdown have been steadily climbing with people seeking information, and it’s more about safety and security rather than participation in any kind of mass action.”

Venter said instant messaging platforms or dark social media are also permeating fear – not just mobilising protesters.

Mtinka expects the shutdown march to go ahead.

“I think the march is but I don’t think it will be anything that matches the proportions needed for the shutdown to be called national,” he said.

