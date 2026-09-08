Suspended Madibeng municipal manager refuses to leave office

A growing power struggle has erupted in Madibeng over the suspension of municipal manager Quiet Kgatla.

Madibeng local municipality manager Quiet Kgatla has been placed on precautionary suspension – but he is refusing to vacate office, insisting the official who suspended him did not have the authority to do so.

In a scathing letter to staff and executives, Kgatla said he had rejected the notice to suspend him as issued by the provincial executive representative, Katlego Gabanakgosi, in its entirety “as it is legally invalid, unlawful and beyond his legal authority”.

Gabanakgosi ordered Kgatla to grant him access to municipal information and reports to “capacitate” himself in executing his duties, a move seen as usurping Kgatla’s power.

Kgatla challenges legality of suspension

Kgatla allegedly defied the instruction, perhaps realising that surrendering such information would render him powerless as head of the administration.

The tussle has been likened to two bulls battling for dominance: Kgatla, the municipal manager, is expected to obey an external overseer imposed by the provincial Treasury to stabilise the troubled municipality in Brits.

An irate Gabanakgosi issued a notice on Friday placing Kgatla on precautionary suspension for misconduct, citing Regulation 6 of the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulation for Senior Managers of 2010.

He noted that Kgatla had ignored a prior notice of intention to suspend him, dated 25 August, which required him to explain why he should not be suspended pending investigation.

He said he had formed a prima facie view that sufficient evidence existed of serious misconduct and promised to appoint an independent investigator.

Allegations include appointments and procurement concerns

Gabanakgosi said Kgatla’s non-cooperation has led to serious non-compliance with supply chain regulations and failure to address unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

He accused Kgatla of deliberately ignoring his authority, making irregular decisions without consultation and undermining municipal operations.

The allegations include unlawful staff appointments, inappropriate influence over councillors, abuse of power, irregular disciplinary proceedings, axing staff and questionable appointments of service providers and consultants.

Suspension conditions prohibit Kgatla from entering municipal premises, seeking information, or interacting with staff, councillors and service providers without written authorisation.

Municipal council’s powers at the centre of dispute

In terms of the Municipal Structures Act, only the municipal council has the authority to discipline a municipal manager, who is its direct employee.

Neither the mayor nor any external authority can unilaterally dismiss or suspend the municipal manager as the Municipal Systems Act and accompanying regulations establish strict safeguards to prevent political interference in the role.

This clash highlights the fragile balance between provincial oversight and municipal autonomy.

While the provincial Treasury seeks to enforce compliance and accountability in the municipality, the law states disciplinary action against a municipal manager remains council’s prerogative.