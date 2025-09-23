Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?

Political analyst says it is problematic that politicians are not vetted before taking public office.

Kenny Kunene is likely to be reinstated in his former role as the MMC of Transport in Johannesburg.

This comes after he was cleared by his own party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), of any wrongdoing in relation to him being connected with alleged gangster Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Kunene was found at Molefe’s house when police raided the Sandton home. He claimed he had brought a reporter there to do an interview for his media company.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said Kunene will definitely be sworn in as a councillor again.

“The expectation is that he be placed back into his old position,” said Motale.

Fight for Kunene’s position

The position of MMC of Transport has been vacant since Kunene resigned in July. There was a fight for that position between the PA and the EFF. However, the ANC in Joburg told The Citizen that the position belongs to the PA.

The Citizen understands that Joburg mayor Dada Morero is under pressure to reappoint Kunene. The PA is part of the coalition that is keeping the mayor in power in the metro.

Motale said Liam Jacobs, who was expected to replace Kunene in council and perhaps as an MMC, has been told to resign as a councillor. He is expected to move to Cape Town, where he will run as the PA’s mayoral candidate.

Zille ‘not surprised’ by Kunene being cleared

Meanwhile, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on Tuesday told The Citizen that she is not surprised that Kunene has been cleared.

“We are not surprised that the PA has exonerated Kenny Kunene; this is the expected outcome when you investigate yourself.

“Similarly, we are not surprised that the PA is defending a known gangster and convicted criminal; it aligns with their leadership philosophy and track record,” she said.

Kunene back in public service

In a video message on social media on Monday, PA leader Gayton Mckenzie said he wants Kunene to start attending to service delivery challenges in the City of Johannesburg.

“The people in Westbury do not have water, go to council. Even if they do not give you your position back, ons baiza nie. We are going there to take over,” he said.

Are there honourable politicians in SA?

Political analyst from the North West University (NWU) Andre Duvenhage believes that the PA and Kunene could survive this latest scandal.

“There will be a constituency that will support Kenny Kunene, despite all the misconduct, the lavish parties, and all that he has been implicated in.

“In that sense, the value system of our democracy has become increasingly problematic. I do not see Kunene being at extreme risk,” said Duvenhage.

He said many of South Africa’s politicians lacked credibility or had been involved in several scandals, including criminal activities.

“We have a problem of vetting people for public office. There are a number of people who have been directly or indirectly found guilty of criminal offences or some type of misconduct. But a lot of them are still in parliament, and a lot of them are legislators. The same is applicable on the local level.

“If you just look at the findings of the Zondo commission and you see who is implicated. Look at one name, Gwede Mantashe, who is currently the chairperson of the ANC. There is still the incomplete investigation into Phala Phala, and then there is the Zuma investigation as well.

“For me, it seems that we have a problem in the justice system. On the one side, it looks like it is working, but there is no implementation of the recommendations of these commissions and reports. This leaves a door wide open for people like Kunene to enter politics,” he said.

