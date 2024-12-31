The politicians who faced public backlash in 2024

South African politicians are always in the spotlight for one reason or another – usually for negative reasons. Past and present scandals frequently make headlines, resulting in calls for them to step down.

They have all denied the allegations against them. While some have resigned from their roles, others continue to hold office.

In 2024, politicians like Zizi Kodwa, Pule Mabe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handed themselves over to the police following corruption allegations. They were forced to step down from their positions but maintained their innocence.

These are some of the politicians who should have either stepped down when the public demanded or remained in office, attempting to hold on as long as they could.

Thembi Simelane

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane has been facing calls for her to step down since August, when it was revealed that she took a R575 600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The company allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.

Gundo Wealth Solutions’ owner Ralliom Razwinane is currently on trial for corruption related to the VBS looting scandal.

Simelane told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development in September that she had repaid the full amount, including interest.

She denied that the funds used to start her coffee shop in Sandton came from the money allegedly stolen from VBS.

Since then, President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced pressure to fire her from among others, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA.

However, life continues as usual for the minister, who attended the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) interviews last week. Although she has appeared before the ANC’s integrity committee, Simelane has yet to step down.

Cyril Ramaphosa

In June 2022, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.

This after revealing a robbery that happened at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Fraser alleged that the president was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the crime after criminals – allegedly working in cahoots with his domestic worker – broke into his property and stole cash.

He further claimed that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and bribed to keep quiet.

While Ramaphosa said he would cooperate with investigations, he denied any criminality on his part. He maintained that the crime was reported to the Presidential Protection Unit.

About $580 000 in cash was also found at Ramaphosa’s farm.

Since then, an independent panel found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for, saying he may have violated some sections of the constitution in an attempt to keep the investigation of the burglary private.

However, in March 2023, MPs voted against the DA’s motion for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the burglary.

The Office of the Public Protector, South African Reserve Bank (SARB), and South African Revenue Service (Sars) have cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the matter.

On 10 October, the NPA declined to prosecute him, citing insufficient evidence for a successful prosecution.

Ramaphosa has faced calls from the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and even some within the ANC to step down.

He continues with his duties.

Renaldo Gouws

After the 29 May elections, the DA appointed Renaldo Gouws as an MP, a move that caused an uproar.

Gouws sparked controversy on social media after his past comments resurfaced, which led to accusations of racism.

In a video, Gouws expressed concerns about violence against white people in South Africa, likening it to “reverse apartheid”.

In the video, Gouws said: “Wow, and people say it was bad back during apartheid, Jesus. You know, white people in this country are going through reverse apartheid. Say what the F you want. Back in the day, black people were beaten and killed, what has changed?”

South Africans called for him to step down from his position.

In his defence, Gouws acknowledged the video’s crass delivery and emphasised that it dates back 16 years.

He, however, denied being racist and called on South Africans not to tarnish his reputation with unfounded claims.

Despite his defence, the DA terminated his membership following a unanimous decision by the party’s federal executive.

Roman Cabanac

In September, Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Steenhuisen had to ask his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider resigning from his position amid outrage over his appointment.

At the time, Steenhuisen admitted that he made a mistake by appointing Cabanac, who is known for his controversial online comments.

“We don’t always get it right. We never will,” said Steenhuisen during his appearance at the Cape Town Press Club.

He said at the time that he had asked Cabanac to step down.

Although Cabanac acknowledged his mistakes, he asked South Africans to give him a chance in his new role.

This afternoon we are back at the Public Protector’s Office



In case you forgot, we had reported Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to the Ethics Committee for his lying and appointment of unqualified DA Members, including the appointment of Roman Cabanac as his Chief of… pic.twitter.com/q3yzzZDfSE — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) October 18, 2024

“I acknowledge that some of my past online statements were simplistic and controversial, leading to strong reactions. I understand and respect the concerns that have been raised, especially considering my new non-partisan role,” said Cabanac.

“I am committed to working with anyone who shares the goal of a prosperous united South Africa. Together, we can ensure food security, create jobs, and build a thriving economy.”

However, Cabanac remains in his position, with media reports claiming he plans to put up a fight for a process that could drag on for months.

Kabelo Gwamanda

In May 2023, Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda was elected mayor of the City of Joburg. Three months later, ActionSA filed a motion of no confidence against him.

“Since his election three months ago, ActionSA has maintained that Gwamanda is a puppet mayor – who faces criminal charges for running a dodgy funeral scheme – to do the bidding of the ANC-EFF coalition,” said ActionSA in August 2023.

“This was proven correct over and over again as the ANC-EFF coalition shielded Gwamanda from media enquiries, and Gwamanda was sidelined by Premier Panyaza Lesufi when the Johannesburg explosion took place.”

Gwamanda faced allegations he scammed residents out of funeral insurance investments through a Ponzi scheme.

At the time, former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse accused Gwamanda of flouting the financial laws of the country, swindling and scamming members of the public.

“It is alleged that Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, the investors were left hanging dry when it was time to claim their benefits,” said Phalatse in a statement.

Gwamanda and his party denied the allegations and ordered the DA to retract and apologise for the allegations.

Fast-forward to August 2024, when calls for the then Joburg mayor to resign escalated. This time from opposition parties and civil society organisations, who argued that his tenure had been marked by significant failures.

He resigned.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

On 3 April, parliament confirmed the resignation of then-Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, from her positions as the Speaker and MP.

In her resignation letter, Mapisa-Nqakula said that her decision was driven by “a deep respect for the integrity of Parliament, its work, and the laws of the Republic of South Africa”.

“She emphasised her commitment to these principles and stated that stepping down was the most appropriate course of action to maintain the reputation of Parliament.”

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation followed calls by opposition parties for her to step down.

She handed herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane following her resignation.

She is facing 12 counts of corruption involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted Mapisa-Nqakula R50 000 bail with conditions.

Her legal battle continues.