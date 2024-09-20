Tshwane mayor Brink’s future hangs in balance

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink will soon learn his fate as a motion of no confidence has been tabled against him.

. Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says he has no idea if he will be mayor next week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink will know his fate in less than a week as the monthly council meeting looms with a motion of no confidence tabled against him.

Brink said in the past 18 months, the city has enjoyed a remarkable period of political stability with a new top management team that was steadily chaining the organisation’s culture.

“Tshwane will be cash-positive by the end of the next financial year in 2025. This will allow us to clear our debt with Eskom in the medium term, restoring the city’s bankability and allowing us to enter the debt markets, to borrow money and build infrastructure to improve services to the people,” he said.

“We are now able to implement salary increases for the next cycle because we took tough decisions,” he added.

Brink said the city’s audit outcome has also improved and he was confident in the credibility of their last financial statements and that they expected an even better outcome this time around.

“The city has also collected R1 billion of payments in July and August this year compared to last year,” he said. Brink said Moodley’s rating went from negative to stable.

Brink said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba acted prematurely in announcing his intention to bring down the DA mayor.

“It’s not the DA mayor, it’s the coalition government without having any clear or set plan for the future. This is a degree of political incompetence and also irresponsible,” he said.

“It’s now left to the leaders of the multiparty coalition to see what can be done to stop the coalition government from coming to a fall.

Brink said he had no idea what the outcome may be next week.

“When we faced the first motion of no confidence, ActionSA pointed to the successes of this government and took credit.

“Unfortunately, what has transpired since then is that the leader of ActionSA decided to punch our coalition into a crisis and breached our coalition agreement,” he said.

Brink said he wouldn’t even consider the position as the opposition leader.

“Only as the mayor. Our intention was never to bring this coalition to a fall. It was to maintain the coalition. Mashaba is bringing it to a fall. He is already in breach of his obligations,” he said.

Brink said the DA national leaders have reached out to the national leaders of the ANC in an attempt to see whether some kind of stability cannot be reached.

