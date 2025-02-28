ANC Limpopo region in push to oust Lephalale mayor

The ANC in Limpopo seeks to oust Mayor Aaron Mokgehle over his insulting comments towards traditional leaders, sparking outrage in the region.

The ANC in Limpopo’s Waterberg region is working to oust Lephalale local municipality mayor, Aaron Mokgehle for allegedly demeaning and insulting traditional leaders in the region.

Mokgehle, who is also ANC Waterberg regional treasurer, allegedly called the chiefs “traditional leaders in the day and chameleons at night”.

He is further accused of ignoring the party’s mandate to make peace with traditional leaders.

A letter by the regional structure addressed to the provincial leadership expressed concern about his behaviour.

It said since the Jacob Zuma era, the party had been working to rebuild the bruised relationship between the ANC, government and the house of traditional leaders.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC divided over Tshitereke Matibe’s bid for fourth term as Vhembe chair

In an angry response, traditional leader Kgoshigadi, or headwoman, Francina Kgosana of Malinda Traditional Authority under the chieftancy of Shongoane in the Lephalale municipality, branded Mokgehle as an “ANC leader with empty pride”.

“He insulted us, degraded us, called us names and made us feel like nothing,” said Kgosana.

Headman Sehlare Mosima of Shongoane urged the ANC in the Waterberg region to show Mokgehle the door immediately.

‘Mokgehle must go’

“We no longer want him, we want a mayor who will do things by the book like his predecessors. We want a leader who will respect traditional leadership as custodians of the community, Mokgehle must go,” he said.

In the letter sent to the provincial leadership, regional secretary Refus Mahoro said the region was investigating Mokgehle’s alleged behaviour.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC councillor arrested twice in a month, faces calls for removal

“The regional executive committee has resolved to implement the recommendations of its subcommittee on governance which sanctioned that the political management team (PMT) of the Lephalale municipality should be reconfigured.

“This after a concern was raised by the headmen and headwomen of the Lephalale subregion, about the conduct of the Lephalale mayor and regional deputy secretary, Aaron Mokgehle,” Mahoro said.

The subcommittee established that the mayor’s conduct was antagonistic and demeaning towards a critical constituency in the lifeblood of the ANC.

‘Antagonistic and demeaning’

“The subcommittee has reached out to royal councils, with the view to restore the battered and soured relations, and has since recommended that the Lephalale PMT be reconfigured. This matter will be presented to the ANC’s provincial executive committee,” said Mahoro.

Mokgehle did not respond to a request for comment.

NOW READ: High praise after Limpopo ANCYL’s conference