Tshwane speaker faces motion of no confidence

Discontent brews as Speaker Ndzwanana is accused of emotional rulings and bias against parties outside the governing coalition.

The speaker of Tshwane Mncedi Ndzwanana during the Tshwane Council Meeting on July 25, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The City of Tshwane speaker is denying the opposition’s accusations that he protects the mayor and ignores the representatives elected by residents to serve the city.

DA Tshwane caucus chief whip Ofentse Madzebatela has announced the DA in Tshwane will bring a motion of no confidence against speaker of council Mncedi Ndzwanana on 26 June.

“Since 2023, Tshwane’s council chamber, which is meant to serve as a beacon of democracy, has been subjected to the tyranny of a speaker of council who runs it like a dictator, who views councillors as his subjects.

Motion of no confidence against speaker Ndzwanana

“He makes his rulings based on emotion, not logic, nor the rules of council.

“Due to this attitude, councillors cannot participate in meetings as equal peers,” he said.

Madzebatela said the speaker’s discriminatory behaviour has reached the point where parties outside the governing coalition do not have a fair say or hearing in council meetings.

ALSO READ: ‘Sad situation’: Eskom warns growing municipal debt seriously risks its sustainability

“The speaker has developed a disposition to dismiss all propositions of the DA caucus, as legally and rationally sound as they may be.

“These include points of order; requests for deliberation on reports and amendments to reports; recommendations and motions brought before council especially when they do not favour his coalition partners,” he said.

Madzebatela said the speaker has been at the helm of a new administration that brought oversight to a halt towards the end of 2024.

Oversight to halt at end of 2024

“At the council meeting of 29 May, the DA caucus expressed its dissent with a report tabled on the establishment of the economic growth advisory committee, which it argued, was replicating the work of many other committees already in existence.

“We requested a vote on the report, in terms of Section 39 of the Rules and Orders By-Laws (2012).

“The speaker denied the DA caucus the opportunity to exercise its right to vote.

ALSO READ: Tshwane cleansing levy ‘unfair double tax on residents’, AfriForum says

“Endorsing this report was not only unethical but an additional cost burden for the city,” he added.

Opposition leader Cilliers Brink said an efficient council makes decisions that serve residents efficiently.

“We need motions brought to council to be heard and a compliant presiding officer as a speaker to oversee the administration of council and appointment of committees,” he added.

Accused of protecting mayor

Brink said the opposite was happening and described Ndzwanana as a partisan speaker from the ANC who was protecting the mayor from scrutiny and hindering the elected representatives of the residents.

Speaker Ndzwanana said his rulings were not based on emotions.

Ndzwanana denied opposition parties were being silenced in council meetings.

ALSO READ: Planned water shutdown to hit parts of Hammanskraal on Monday

He also denied that his office was denying committee members and councillors the opportunity to hold the executive accountable and called the allegations “shallow”.

“Furthermore, it should also be noted that the council was on recess for the festive holidays, with service delivery continuing.

“The allegations that the new administration is evading accountability and disregarding legislative processes are misleading and untrue,” he said.

Speaker denies allegations

Ndzwanana said he has read the recorded reasons for the motion and the reasons for it are without merit.

“A defence against the motion does not have to be mounted. “The truth will prevail,” he said.