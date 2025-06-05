South Africa

Planned water shutdown to hit parts of Hammanskraal on Monday

By Oratile Mashilo

5 June 2025

The city also reminded residents to implement water-saving practices during this period.

City urges residents to store water ahead of 9 June maintenance work

Several areas in Hammanskraal will experience a water outage on Monday, 9 June, due to a scheduled supply shutdown by the City of Tshwane and its bulk water provider, Magalies Water.

The interruption is scheduled to last from 7am to 5pm.

According to a statement issued by the municipality on Wednesday, the shutdown is necessary to facilitate “essential maintenance work, including the cleaning and isolation of Reservoir 3 at the Themba Water Treatment Works”.

The work forms part of Phase 2 of Magalies Water’s infrastructure upgrades.

Temporary relief measures in place

To minimise the impact on residents, the City of Tshwane will deploy water tankers to supply temporary water during the shutdown.

“Residents are also advised to store enough water in advance for essential household use and to be prudent with consumption,” the city said.

The shutdown will affect the following areas:

  • Majaneng (eastern side of Makapanstad Road)
  • Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and Unit D
  • Jubilee Tower and Jubilee Direct
  • Dominican Tower
  • Dilopye
  • Hammanskraal West
  • Manyeleti
  • Renstown
  • Sekampaneng
  • Suurman
  • Kanana
  • Lepheng
  • Unit 5 and Unit 7

ALSO READ: Tshwane’s water warning to residents

Water-saving reminders

In its notice, the city also reminded residents to implement water-saving practices during this period.

“Avoid watering gardens or lawns with hosepipes or sprinklers between 6am and 6pm,” the statement said.

It also advised against washing vehicles with hosepipes or filling swimming pools.

The City of Tshwane apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their cooperation.

“[The City of Tshwane] appreciates the cooperation of residents during this essential maintenance period,” it concluded.

NOW READ: Johannesburg Water systems gradually recovering following Rand Water maintenance

