Ndlozi defends Ramaphosa, says he’s ‘no puppet of white monopoly capitalism’

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s policy decisions, urging the left to reconsider their stance.

In a surprising move, EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come to the defence of “the most committed” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ndlozi praised Ramaphosa on Monday morning, saying he is not what many people thought he was.

Ndlozi defends Ramaphosa

In the past, the “People’s Bae” has been very critical of the president; however, on Monday, he commended him for the policies Ramaphosa has signed into law, even with the government of national unity (GNU) in place.

“This man is not what we have been told he is. He is truly up to something,” Ndlozi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

– NHI

– BELA…

“Of all SA heads of state, he has come out as the most committed to policies that matter for the most genuine transformation of the living conditions of our people.”

He specifically named the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, and the Expropriation Act as examples of transformative policies. He also commended South Africa’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

‘CR on a journey less travelled’

Ndlozi urged the left to accept and rethink their stance on the president, despite the criticism Ramaphosa has faced over the Marikana massacre and the Phala Phala matter.

“CR is on a journey less travelled by many in his position. Worse, under GNU conditions! No puppet of white monopoly capitalism speaks and acts like he does!” Ndlozi posted.

The EFF member’s post was made in relation to a video of Ramaphosa speaking at an event after US President Donald Trump criticised land expropriation during his first term.

'I don't know what Trump has to do with South African land, because he's never been here. He must keep his America, we will keep Africa'



2018 speech by SA president Cyril Ramaphosa, after Trump criticized white land expropriation in 1st term



But now Trump carries a bigger stick https://t.co/nGXd8z8iLk pic.twitter.com/bAzdrvvfsU — RT (@RT_com) February 3, 2025

“We are living as a nation of blacks and whites; we are going to find solutions for our land issue. Donald Trump must leave us alone,” Ramaphosa said in the video.

Following Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act, Trump declared on Sunday that his government would stop providing funding to South Africa.

Trump said no funds would be provided until his administration had looked into the issue after accusing South Africa of “treating certain classes of people very badly”.

SA govt not confiscating land

Ramaphosa responded early on Monday, saying that no South African citizen was the target of discrimination.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that he was eager to discuss bilateral interests and South Africa’s land reform strategy with the Trump administration.

