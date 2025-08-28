Al-Ahly begin search for Riveiro’s replacement – reports

The Reds currently sit in sixth place in the league table with five points.

Al-Ahly are reportedly considering sacking head coach Jose Riveiro after an indifferent start to the Egyptian Premier League season.



Riveiro joined the Reds at the end of May, following a successful three-year stay at Orlando Pirates, where he won five trophies.



The Spanish coach led Al-Ahly at the FIFA Club World Cup in the US in June, but was knocked out in the group stages.



Now, after only three games in the new Egyptian Premier League season, fans are calling for his axing.



The Reds currently sit in sixth place in the league table with five points, having collected five points from three matches, with one win and two draws, prompting fans to revolt against the Spanish coach.



They next face Pyramids FC in the league on Saturday, a match that could determine Riveiro’s future with Al-Ahly.

Search for Riveiro’s replacement begins

According to reports, Al-Ahly have already begun the search for a replacement for the Spanish coach.



“A source within Al-Ahly club revealed that Mahmoud El-Khatib has tasked Mohamed Youssef, the club’s sporting director, with opening a line of communication with former Zamalek coach Jose Gomes,” reported Eremnews.com.



“Youssef will contact Gomes in the coming hours and test his interest in coaching Al-Ahly, if Riveiro’s departure is decided.

“Gomez achieved good results with Zamalek, winning the African Confederation Cup and then the African Super Cup against Al-Ahly.”



Meanwhile, club legend Ahmed Shobier has called on the Al-Ahly fans to defend Riveiro like they did with other former Reds coaches like Pitso Mosimane and Marcel Koller.



“I see that Riveiro has been surrendered over a little to the fans,” said Shobier as quoted by Nabd.com.



“The people who are supposed to defend him are not defending him. He needs to be defended, people need to speak well of him, and he needs support, just as Al-Ahly supported [Rene] Weiler, Mosimane, and [Marcel] Koller at times. But what I see with Riveiro is that he was handed over too early,” Shobier added.