WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers Sopa 2025

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is delivering the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Tshwane on Monday as opposition parties hope for an end to the province’s decline.

The Sopa also marks the opening of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

2024 Sopa

In Lesufi’s 2024 Sopa, he listed a host of impressive numbers and stated that it was time for “less talk, more work”.

He boasted about R14.5 billion spent over five years on enterprises owned by society’s marginalised, as well as a R2 billion budget increase in community safety.

Another R2.2 billion has been spent on township businesses, while provincial revenue enhancement strategies bagged R32 billion in the year leading up to the 2024 address.

Lesufi promised 18 new schools as part of the R1.5 billion investment in education and spoke of R22 billion headed for Gauteng as part of multi-sector investment commitments.

Displaying his commitment to the youth, he said his flagship Nasi iSpani programme had attracted more than 36 million views on social media.

DA accuses Lesufi of ‘misleading’ Gauteng residents

On Friday, the DA tabled an alternative Sopa – promising to grow the economy, boost investor confidence, fight crime and address illegal mining, should it take over the reins.

Addressing a media briefing at the DA headquarters in Johannesburg, DA provincial leader and MPL Solly Msimanga said residents “have endured the pain of empty promises, failed service delivery and false proclamations under the leadership of the Premier Panyaza Lesufi”.

He said Gauteng’s economy is “suffering, and investors are not comfortable investing in it, due to numerous challenges that Lesufi’s government has failed to address”.

“He has promised to clamp down on corruption and crime so that the economy can grow. Yet, he refuses to release crucial reports that would implicate officials and politicians involved in maladministration and corruption,” he added.

