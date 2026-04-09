What challenges will Geordin Hill‑Lewis face if he takes over the DA this weekend?

John Steenhuisen steps down as DA leader this weekend after serving two terms.

While chances are high that Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis could become the next federal leader of the DA, an analyst believes that Hill-Lewis will face several challenges if he becomes the next leader of the second biggest party in the government of national unity (GNU).

Hill-Lewis is said to go against Sedibeng DA councillor Sibusiso Dyonase, who is his only opponent for the position of party federal leader at the party’s elective congress this weekend.

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen that he believes Hill-Lewis could succeed John Steenhuisen as party leader.

“It is not yet certain that Geordin Hill-Lewis will become the next leader of the DA, but highly likely given his growing profile as mayor of Cape Town and his image as a pragmatic, level-headed leader,” said Neethling.

Challenges for Hill-Lewis

Neethling said that if Hill-Lewis becomes the leader of the DA, he will face several key challenges.

“First, he will have to address racial and voter perceptions, as the DA struggles to expand its support base beyond minority groups,” he said.

Neethling said Hill-Lewis will also have to grapple with the increasing relationship of coalition arrangements in the different spheres of government.

“The increasing reality of coalition politics requires pragmatism, strategic mindedness and good negotiation skills,” he said.

A further challenge will be to find a balance between liberal principles and more popular policy approaches to garner broader support.

“He will also have to strengthen internal party unity after previous divisions while at the same time promoting the party’s geographical expansion beyond the Western Cape, particularly in provinces such as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.”

Neethling said he believes that Hill-Lewis will be able to strengthen internal unity and growth should he emerge victorious in this weekend’s contest.

He said this would be possible if Hill-Lewis combined service delivery, coalition skills, and an inclusive political style in his leadership.

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What about Helen Zille?

Another major change that will happen at this conference will be the absence of the current chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille, from the list of those contesting for positions.

She is expected to sit out this congress as she campaigns to become Johannesburg’s mayor following the 2026 local government elections.

Neethling said her absence from the DA’s national leadership will bring about some changes to the DA.

“The possible departure of Helen Zille from the Federal Executive Council could accelerate a generational shift in the party and create new space for a different leadership style, but it would also deprive her of her organisational experience and mobilising capacity.”

Neethling said the bigger question remains the development and retention of credible black leadership within the DA, which is central to national growth.

“While figures such as Solly Malatsi, Mpho Phalatse and Luyolo Mphithi can play a role, the party’s future success will largely depend on how effectively it can profile and integrate black leaders into a broader, inclusive political strategy.”

All systems go

Meanwhile, the DA’s organising committee for the conference told the media that the party is ready to elect its new leadership. At least 2 000 delegates are expected to elect their new leaders in Johannesburg’s Gallagher Convention Centre.

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