Hill-Lewis v Dyonase: Who will lead the DA after the federal congress in April?

DA leaders have already begun campaigning for various positions in the party.

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, could emerge as the DA leader at the party’s federal congress next month.

This follows the party’s release of its final list of contenders for various positions within its national structures.

For the position of federal leader, Hill-Lewis will go against Sibusiso Dyonase, a DA leader from Sedibeng in Gauteng.

Dyonase has a proven track record in political and public service.

He has served as a deputy chairperson for training and development of the DA Youth in the Vaal region and as deputy chairperson for the Sedibeng District Municipality DA caucus. He is currently a proportional representative councillor on the municipal council.

Sources in the DA admire Dyonase for raising his hand for the federal leader position, but they also believe he may not have enough support to go up against a “heavyweight” such as Hill-Lewis.

ALSO READ: Motsepe’s move to politics could shield Ramaphosa from future Phala Phala probes

Federal chair and deputies

For the position of federal chairperson, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga will go head-to-head with the current federal chairperson Ivan Meyer.

Then, for the position of federal deputy chairperson, DA Joburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, will contest against Solly Malatsi, who is the minister of communications and digital technologies. They will also be contested by Siviwe Gwarube, who is the basic education minister, and Cilliers Brink, the former mayor of Tshwane.

Other candidates contesting the position of deputy federal chairperson include Anroux Marais, Nomafrench Mbombo and Nicholas Nyati.

Federal council positions

Meanwhile, the party has confirmed that its current federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, will not be contesting for any position in this year’s congress.

Zille has been campaigning for the party in Johannesburg as their mayoral candidate for the upcoming local government elections.

Those running for her position include Verna Horne, Neo Mokoena, and Ashor Sarupen.

Those running for deputy chairperson of the federal council include Deonay Balie, Sibusiso Dyonase, who is also running for federal party leader, Annelie Lotriet, Innocent Mabaso, Ricardo Mackenzie, John Makoela, Nomafrench Mbombo, Lungile Phenyane, Carl Pophaim, Segope Sathekge, JP Smith and Thomas Walters.

Finance

Those competing for the position of federal council finance chairperson include Mark Burke, Fanyana Nkosi and Erik Marais.

All systems go

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said all candidates have already begun their campaigns on social media and other platforms.

“Candidate campaigns are now underway, and they will canvass delegates, seeking their support at the election to be held at the Federal Congress in April.

“All candidate campaigns must comply with strict internal rules for campaigning, which the DA applies without fear or favour. The DA looks forward to a robust campaigning period ahead of [the] federal congress,” said the party.

The road to the DA Federal Congress 2026 has not been without drama; over the weekend, the party’s national spokesperson and MP, Karabo Khakhau, pulled out of the race because she had failed to comply with some financial obligations she had with the party. She was contesting for the position of federal deputy chairperson.

NOW READ: Zille slams ANC over Joburg collapse, unveils five priority rescue plan