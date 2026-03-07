You’ve been warned: Severe thunderstorms to slam Gauteng: Flood warnings as Joburg EMS on high alert

Saws issued a yellow 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges.

As severe thunderstorms loom over Gauteng, and residents are warned to brace for heavy downpours leading to flooding, Johannesburg Emergency Services says they are on high alert for any incidents.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that severe thunderstorms are expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) while hot, humid weather is expected to cause extremely uncomfortable conditions in northeastern regions on Saturday.

Weather warning

It issued a yellow 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and possible strong, damaging winds.

The storms are expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN as well as the northern parts of Gauteng.

No incidents

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy in the southwest.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, despite the severe weather, no major incidents were reported overnight and on Saturday morning due to disruptive rainfall.

Mulaudzi urged residents to remain safe.

“Disruptive rainfall continues in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Residents are urged to continue to be safe this weekend. Residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas are urged to exercise caution when conducting daily activities.

“Avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities. Monitor young children to stayaway from river streams and drainage channels. EMS Units are dispatched to various river streams in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg. Most of our river streams’ water levels are much higher in some areas, almost full,” Mulaudzi said.

Faith organisations

Mulaudzi urged faith-based organisations to avoid visiting river streams (day and night) to conduct baptism and cleansing rituals during this rainy period to prevent incidents in which congregants might be swept away while performing these rituals.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance, avoid crossing flooded roads, and low-lying bridges.

“EMS Units, Disaster Management Monitoring Teams and the Swift Water Rescue Unit remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions for any emergencies which might occur,” Mulaudzi said.

Residents are encouraged to call our Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any Life Threatening Emergencies.

